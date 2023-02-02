BHN offering support services at Holyoke Mall following deadly shooting

Read full article on original website
One person was injured in Elliot Street shooting in Springfield
A man was injured in a shooting on Elliot Street Sunday afternoon.
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd. Anyone with information is...
Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured
Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
West Springfield crews respond to fire at Ballard Truck Center
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Ashley Avenue Sunday morning for reports of a structure fire at Ballard Truck Center. According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, they received the call around 11 a.m. Crews reported seeing flames coming from the building’s roof and...
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree
A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant inside. Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home. Updated: 11 hours ago. Two men in Springfield were...
Wilbraham Police are searching for a missing man in the Hampden area
WILBRAHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man missing on Sunday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, Paul Pirro was last seen in the Hampden area on Feb. 5. Officials confirmed that Pirro planned to drive to Baystate...
Springfield Police searching for 16-year-old runaway who may need medical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway. According to the Springfield Police Department, 16-year-old Genesis Lopez ran away from the hospital on February 2nd and may need medical care. If you have seen Lopez or...
Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
One man killed after multi-car crash in Springfield
One man has died as a result of a multi-car crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.
A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest. Updated: 9 hours ago. A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a...
Chicopee electrical fire displaces resident
CHICOPEE – An electrical fire left one person displaced Saturday. The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Carter Drive. The resident was not home but Chicopee Fire Department emergency medical technicians spotted smoke coming from the house while returning from an ambulance call, said Fire Capt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh.
State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 South Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
Springfield Police searching for missing 16-year-old
The Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
Over 34k bags of heroin seized during Holyoke investigation
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three individuals in Holyoke were arrested Thursday following an intensive narcotics investigation by Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force. According to the DA’s office, the investigation centered around trafficking out of 392 Pleasant Street in Holyoke. On Thursday, February...
Frito-Lay employees robbed at gunpoint in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of a cleaning crew at the Frito-Lay Distribution Center in South Windsor are without personal belongings Sunday following an armed robbery, according to police. The employees were forced to the ground at gunpoint at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the distribution center, located at 160 Nutmeg Rd. South, according […]
Springfield officer and firefighter attended funeral after well being check on elderly woman
A Springfield police officer and firefighter were pallbearers for a woman they helped save.
Police ID suspect killed in attempted robbery in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a Main Street clothing shop on Thursday night as Jashar Haslam, 26, of Hartford. Police said two suspects wearing black ski masks entered Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St....
Infant killed after falling tree crushes vehicle in Massachusetts
MASSACHUSETTS - An infant was killed after a tree fell and crushed the vehicle she was riding in with her aunt, Massachusetts officials said. It happened Friday just before noon on Feeding Hills Road in Southwick. According to officials, the tree fell onto the vehicle due to the heavy wind,...
33-year-old man killed in crash in East Brookfield, passengers taken to hospital
A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
