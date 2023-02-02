ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Harper's Bazaar

The Grammys 2023: The 10 best dressed

Last night saw more than a few musical icons grace the red carpet as the 2023 Grammys took place in Los Angeles, gathering the likes of Beyoncé, Adele, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez under one roof. And, as ever, the award show delivered when it came to fashion. Always one...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy