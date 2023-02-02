Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
Jessie Jones On Working With AJ Mendez In WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Why Fans Should Watch WOW
Lee Sanders of The RCWR Show recently interviewed WOW – Women Of Wrestling star Jessie Jones (aka Jessie Belle Smoothers). She spoke candidly on the newest season of the show, working with AJ Lee, David McLane’s impact, and more. Check out the highlights and video below:. On Working...
Matt Riddle Thanks Girlfriend for Support During His Recovery, Shares Photos of New Grill
– As previously reported, Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV in December, and it was rumored he failed a second drug test and entered rehab. The WWE Superstar shared a photo on his Twitter over the weekend, showing he received a new grill from Alligator Jesus. He also shared some photos with his girlfriend, Misha Montana, thanking her for her support during his recovery period.
NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Night Two Results: Hiromu Takahashi Defends Jr. Heavyweight Title, More
NJPW held night two of its New Beginning in Sapporo show on Sunday morning featuring Hiromu Takahashi in action and more. You can check out the results from the event, which aired on NJPW World, below (per Cagematch.net):. * Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, TJP & Francesco Akira def. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru,...
Wrestling Open Results 2.2.23: Marcus Mathers Battles Ichiban, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of PW Ponderings:. * Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Match: The Miracle Generation defeated Mutually Assured Destruction. * Brother...
WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Georgia featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland. * Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven. * Braun...
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
Tony Khan Again Expresses Interest In Buying WWE
When it was announced that WWE was in the process of preparing to sell, Tony Khan expressed interest in buying the company. In an interview with the Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Khan once again confirmed that he was interested in having negotiations about buying WWE. He said: “I don’t...
Bayley Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Bayley is taking a trip to Tuesday nights, with an appearance set for this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that the Damage CTRL member will host an episode of Ding Dong Hello! on Tuesday’s episode with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne as guests.
Nia Jax Indicates Her Royal Rumble Return Was Somewhat “Rushed”
In a recent appearance with Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax shared a few details about her return to WWE for the Royal Rumble (per Fightful). Jax signed a series of items and answered a few inquiries about resuming her work with WWE after the promotion released her in November 2021. She was asked if she had gotten a month’s notice before appearing at the Rumble. “No, I did not,” she stated. When referencing her in-ring gear for the event, she mentioned, “I had it very quickly rushed.” You can watch the full signing session below.
WWE News: Cody Rhodes On This Week’s After The Bell, Miz and Alexa Bliss Appearing on NBC Show
– Cody Rhodes is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the full episode below, described as follows:. “Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”
Adam Cole Gives An Update On Kyle O’Reilly, Says He’s ‘Doing Good’
In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio (via Fightful), Adam Cole gave an update on Kyle O’Reilly, who has been out of action in AEW since June of last year. O’Reilly had neck fusion surgery in September and said in January that he was dealing with a post-surgical problem.
Aron Stevens Relates How Tyrus Reacted To Getting Bumped From WrestleMania 29
In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, NWA’s Aron Stevens (formerly WWE’s Damien Sandow) shared some stories about his work in the wrestling industry over the past two decades (per Wrestling Inc). Stevens offered an anecdote about a WrestleMania 29 match he was slated for being moved off the schedule due to an long-running bout featuring The Undertaker and CM Punk taking precedence. Now-incumbent NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus was also scheduled for the match and reacted to the cancellation announcement in his own way. You can find a highlight about the aftermath from Stevens and watch the full interview below.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 2.3.23
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with the Royal Rumble and the main event of Wrestlemania is set. That being said, there is a Sami Zayn sized road block on the Road To Wrestlemania and I’m not sure how they are going to deal with it. You can almost guarantee Zayn is getting the Elimination Chamber title shot, but dang it’s going to be a fun right on the way there. Let’s get to it.
Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge
It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings
A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
Various News: NJPW STRONG 98 Broadcast Available, Hitman Hart Documentary On Blu-Ray
– New Japan Pro-Wrestling made Episode 98 of NJPW STRONG available in entirety on their YouTube channel and you can find it below. – A limited-edition Blu-Ray release of the Bret Hart documentary Hitman Hart – Wrestling with Shadows is being released. Tthe documentary trailer can be seen below, and the promotional notes for the release are as follows:
