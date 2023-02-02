The first stage of the 2023 NFL draft process is complete, with another Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books. More than 100 of the top senior-eligible college football players in the country have spent the last week in Mobile, showing their stuff for NFL scouts and talent evaluators through three days of practice. Players have also had opportunities for one-on-one meetings with representatives of professional clubs, another part of the “getting-to-know-you” process of what amounts to a week-long job interview.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO