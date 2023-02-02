Read full article on original website
Steel-High’s Alex Erby makes ‘Terrific 10′ for Mr. PA Football 1-3A award
Steel-High’s Alex Erby made the cut as the “Terrific 10″ was announced for the Mr. PA Football Award for Class 1-3A. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior quarterback passed for 3,389 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for six more scores while leading the Rollers to the Class A state title this past season.
National high school basketball powers clash in classic thriller, highlights from Imhotep-Camden
The energy was electric in Hagen Arena as two of the nation’s best high school basketball teams faced off. Tickets were sold out days in advance and people were still standing outside of the arena on game day looking to find a way inside the arena to see Imhotep vs Camden.
Travis and Jason Kelce, brothers and Super Bowl opponents, are still ‘Cleveland Heights through and through’
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mike Jones will spend some time this week digging through his closet. In 2017 when the Eagles played the Chiefs in Kansas City, Jones, the former Cleveland Heights High School football coach and current physical education teacher, made the trip to watch two of his former players, Travis and Jason Kelce, play against each other at Arrowhead Stadium. The brothers put together a shirt for their old coach for that matchup, representing Jason’s No. 62 Eagles jersey and Travis’ No. 87 Chiefs jersey.
These young Mid-Penn football players are making waves with college recruiters
We knew heading into the past fall that the Mid-Penn had a talented freshman and sophomore class in football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Senior Bowl 2023: 10 players who made big impressions this week
The first stage of the 2023 NFL draft process is complete, with another Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books. More than 100 of the top senior-eligible college football players in the country have spent the last week in Mobile, showing their stuff for NFL scouts and talent evaluators through three days of practice. Players have also had opportunities for one-on-one meetings with representatives of professional clubs, another part of the “getting-to-know-you” process of what amounts to a week-long job interview.
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Feb. 3, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball players turned in big performances during Friday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County – Gingrich poured in a game-high 26 points as the Huskies defeated Hershey.
Incident with weapon at Pa. high school causes basketball teams to barricade themselves in rooms after game
A Pennsylvania high school basketball game ended Friday night with a scary scene that saw both teams barricading themselves in rooms after there was reportedly a warning of an “active shooter” at the school. According to the Butler Eagle, Mars and South Fayette had just wrapped up their...
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2023
With just a handful of games left of the Mid-Penn basketball regular season, stars across the conference are putting up big showings across the board. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The...
Berks Catholic outlasts West Perry to win its first District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship
Berks Catholic and West Perry were both thrown curveballs just before Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship match. But while the Saints made a small adjustment and took a good swing at fielding their best lineup, the Mustangs sized up what felt like a whistling Sandy Koufax freight train that had a domino effect in the lower weights.
Pa. High School Football Podcast: Former Harrisburg standout QB Yahmir Wilkerson talks life after football
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report PennLive’s Nebiy Esayas was joined by former Harrisburg High quarterback, Yahmir Wilkerson, who shared his story about what life has been like after his high school career concluded. Wilkerson passed for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions...
Cumberland Valley boys basketball clips Manheim Township, 54-47
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball placed three players in double figures as it defeated Manheim Township, 54-47, in a non-conference game Saturday. The Eagles received 15 points from JD Hunter. Nolan Gilbert added 13 points and Nolan Buzalka chipped in with 10. Sebastian Henson was the game-high scorer for Manheim Township with 22 points.
Susquehanna Twp. grad Lori Locust lands on her feet with new NFL gig
Lori Locust has landed on her feet. Just weeks after being let go from her position as a defensive line assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Susquehanna Township High grad announced on Twitter Saturday that she has joined the Tennessee Titans. “Blessed to be joining the Titans as part...
Kam Chisholm, Daquan McCraw register double-doubles as Steel-High boys defeat Susquehanna Township
Kam Chisholm and Daquan McCraw registered double-double performances Saturday afternoon as the Steel-High boys basketball team defeated Susquehanna Township, 85-64, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game. Chisholm had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Rollers while McCraw scored 11 points and grabbed 10 boards. Alex Erby added 15...
PointsBet Ohio promo code delivers 2x Second Chance Bets up to $2,000 for February 2023
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our PointsBet promo code, new players in Ohio who bet on any game this week can receive a 2x Second Chance Bets...
Mid-Penn girls basketball Fab 5: Commonwealth champ leans in, Mechanicsburg earns bump
Every Monday through the regular season, PennLive will publish its girls basketball Fab 5 rankings, where we identify the top trending programs in the Mid-Penn Conference. Teams are listed in descending order with overall record. 5. Altoona (13-7)
Central Dauphin girls basketball rebounds with weekend win over Hempfield
A grueling week of basketball ended on a high note for Central Dauphin, which cleared a 39-35 non-conference win over visiting Hempfield Saturday. Alexis Ferguson paced the Rams (16-5) with 12 points, six rebounds and six steals, helping her side rebound from a pair of Commonwealth Division setbacks to rival Cumberland Valley and Carlisle.
Malachi Thomas scores 27 points as Milton Hershey boys take down Lebanon, 87-50
Malachi Thomas poured in a game-high 27 points to help lift the Milton Hershey boys basketball team to an 87-50 non-conference victory over Lebanon Saturday afternoon. The Spartans led 39-23 at halftime and used a 31-11 third quarter spurt to blow the game open. Adam Rosa scored 16 points and...
DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Ohio who bet on any game in February 2023 can get a Bet $5, Get...
Cumberland Valley girls basketball falls to North Allegheny, 59-35
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team dropped a 59-35 non-conference decision to North Allegheny Saturday afternoon. The Eagles remain without the services of star guard Jill Jekot. Cumberland Valley (12-8) was led Saturday by Kylie Robinson with 9 points and Sanai Hill with 8 points.
Who will win the MPC Keystone Division boys basketball title? Three teams are still alive entering the season’s final week
Three Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball teams – Mechanicsburg, Milton Hershey and Hershey -- remain alive for either a share or the outright Keystone Division title. And, fittingly, the result likely will not be decided until the final buzzer of Friday night’s last regular season game. Here are the...
