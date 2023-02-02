ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Travis and Jason Kelce, brothers and Super Bowl opponents, are still ‘Cleveland Heights through and through’

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mike Jones will spend some time this week digging through his closet. In 2017 when the Eagles played the Chiefs in Kansas City, Jones, the former Cleveland Heights High School football coach and current physical education teacher, made the trip to watch two of his former players, Travis and Jason Kelce, play against each other at Arrowhead Stadium. The brothers put together a shirt for their old coach for that matchup, representing Jason’s No. 62 Eagles jersey and Travis’ No. 87 Chiefs jersey.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Senior Bowl 2023: 10 players who made big impressions this week

The first stage of the 2023 NFL draft process is complete, with another Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books. More than 100 of the top senior-eligible college football players in the country have spent the last week in Mobile, showing their stuff for NFL scouts and talent evaluators through three days of practice. Players have also had opportunities for one-on-one meetings with representatives of professional clubs, another part of the “getting-to-know-you” process of what amounts to a week-long job interview.
MOBILE, AL
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Feb. 3, 2023

Several Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball players turned in big performances during Friday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County – Gingrich poured in a game-high 26 points as the Huskies defeated Hershey.
Berks Catholic outlasts West Perry to win its first District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship

Berks Catholic and West Perry were both thrown curveballs just before Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship match. But while the Saints made a small adjustment and took a good swing at fielding their best lineup, the Mustangs sized up what felt like a whistling Sandy Koufax freight train that had a domino effect in the lower weights.
READING, PA
Cumberland Valley boys basketball clips Manheim Township, 54-47

The Cumberland Valley boys basketball placed three players in double figures as it defeated Manheim Township, 54-47, in a non-conference game Saturday. The Eagles received 15 points from JD Hunter. Nolan Gilbert added 13 points and Nolan Buzalka chipped in with 10. Sebastian Henson was the game-high scorer for Manheim Township with 22 points.
MANHEIM, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

