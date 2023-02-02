Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Darius Garland becomes fastest Cavs player to reach 500 career 3-pointers: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darius Garland became the 10th player in Cavs history to reach 500 career 3-point field goals made when he drained his third triple of the night in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 122-103 win against the Pacers. Garland, in just his fourth season, finished the...
St. Ignatius hands No. 1 St. Edward first loss, 53-50, in front of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and all-star crowd
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet just as St. Ignatius let out for school. Mitchell suggested an appearance Friday night for the Wildcats’ rivalry game against St. Edward, the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. Many more had the same idea, as Mitchell and Darius Garland sat behind the St. Ignatius bench among a sell-out crowd at Sullivan Gymnasium to see the Wildcats’ 53-50 victory, handing St. Edward its first loss of the season.
Notable Clevelanders predict Super Bowl LVII between Philadelphia, Kansas City
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is the 10th annual year we have rounded up notable folks from various walks of life – media, sports, restaurant, business, entertainment and other worlds – to ask them who is going to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVII features Kansas City...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Was J.B. Bickerstaff being too defensive in his recent remarks about Cavs? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There were some people who thought J.B. Bickerstaff sounded defensive when offering what was a “State of the Cavs” message earlier in the week. “I just don’t like the negativity that’s surrounding the group as if something wrong is happening,” said the Cavs coach at Wednesday’s practice. “There’s too many positive things this team has accomplished to allow any negativity around our group.”
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell fined for on-court altercation Thursday night; Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks suspended
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA handed down punishment in the aftermath of Thursday’s on-court fracas that led to Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks both getting ejected. Mitchell has been fined $20,000 while Brooks received a one-game suspension without pay, executive vice president and head of...
How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Suburban League could be challenged, as St. Ignatius goes after Brecksville and Mentor, Hoban chase Nordonia: OHSAA boys basketball tournament seeding takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Suburban League frontrunners Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia all received high seeds this weekend from area boys basketball coaches, who voted on how to rank teams before they picked their spots Sunday on the OHSAA district tournament brackets. That respect they received in the seeding...
With Cavs’ trade deadline options unappealing, what about Isaac Okoro as the permanent fifth starter?
INDIANPOLIS -- The NBA trade deadline is still days away, but the first major domino toppled over Sunday afternoon, as the Brooklyn Nets traded mercurial All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, choosing a package of help-now pieces and future draft picks over anything the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers were willing to offer.
Kyrie Irving traded to the Dallas Mavericks: Report
Kyrie Irving didn’t have to wait long to find a new home. According to multiple reports including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have dealt Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In exchange for Irving, the Mavericks are sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks.
LeBron James NBA scoring record tracker: Where he stands on Feb. 6, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James has made plenty of history in his NBA career. But he is on the doorstep of breaking the most significant record in NBA history. Heading into Monday’s action, James has 38,352 career points. He needs just 36 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history (38,387).
Are the Cavs and Indiana Pacers building toward their first significant standoff?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They play four times per season and share a state border. Yet the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, who will meet in Indianapolis tonight, have seldom shared a significant moment. Their peak was 2018, when LeBron James led a lacking Cleveland cast past Indiana in Game...
Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
Cavs’ Darius Garland using All-Star snub as motivation rest of season: ‘People better watch out’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavs point guard Darius Garland was in a team meeting, preparing for the ballyhooed showdown against positional counterpart Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though the television feed was on in the players’ lounge, set to TNT for the unveiling of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game...
Cavs at Wizards: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Cavaliers will look for their third straight win as they take on the Washington Wizards on the road on Monday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST. The Cavs will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off of a 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
