NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
St. Ignatius hands No. 1 St. Edward first loss, 53-50, in front of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and all-star crowd

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet just as St. Ignatius let out for school. Mitchell suggested an appearance Friday night for the Wildcats’ rivalry game against St. Edward, the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. Many more had the same idea, as Mitchell and Darius Garland sat behind the St. Ignatius bench among a sell-out crowd at Sullivan Gymnasium to see the Wildcats’ 53-50 victory, handing St. Edward its first loss of the season.
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: what to know, how to get $200 bet credits

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest bet365 Ohio bonus code offer, any prospective Ohio bettor can click here to lock in the site’s...
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Was J.B. Bickerstaff being too defensive in his recent remarks about Cavs? – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There were some people who thought J.B. Bickerstaff sounded defensive when offering what was a “State of the Cavs” message earlier in the week. “I just don’t like the negativity that’s surrounding the group as if something wrong is happening,” said the Cavs coach at Wednesday’s practice. “There’s too many positive things this team has accomplished to allow any negativity around our group.”
How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record

LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Suburban League could be challenged, as St. Ignatius goes after Brecksville and Mentor, Hoban chase Nordonia: OHSAA boys basketball tournament seeding takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Suburban League frontrunners Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia all received high seeds this weekend from area boys basketball coaches, who voted on how to rank teams before they picked their spots Sunday on the OHSAA district tournament brackets. That respect they received in the seeding...
Kyrie Irving traded to the Dallas Mavericks: Report

Kyrie Irving didn’t have to wait long to find a new home. According to multiple reports including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have dealt Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In exchange for Irving, the Mavericks are sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks.
Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
