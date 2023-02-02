ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

YouTube Ad Revenue Slides 8% In Q4 As Google And Corporate Parent Alphabet Issue Another Downbeat Financial Report

By Dade Hayes
 3 days ago
Punctuating the struggles of most sellers of digital advertising in the current climate, Google parent Alphabet reported an 8% drop in ad revenue at YouTube in the fourth quarter.

Google’s struggles in all ad categories dragged Alphabet earnings below expectations. On a per-share basis, they slipped to $1.05 from $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had expected profit of $1.19 a share. YouTube, which has seen a boom in overall viewing and growth in its extensions in short-form video and pay-TV, posted ad revenue of $7.963 billion, compared with $8.633 billion in the prior-year period.

Total revenue of $76.05 billion fell about a half-billion dollars short of analysts’ forecasts. It inched up 1% over year-ago levels, or 7% when foreign-currency fluctuations are excluded.

A pullback in digital advertising, prompted by a turbulent macroeconomic environment highlighted by high inflation and surging interest rates, has hit several tech giants of late. Snap Inc. and Meta Platforms issued soft ad results earlier this week, though Meta’s eclipsing of Wall Street forecasts and other factors powered a strong gain in its share price despite the ad-sales woes.

Last month, Alphabet announced the layoffs of about 12,000 workers. In the earnings release, the company said that would incur charges of $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion, most of them recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

The tech giant also said it is “taking actions to optimize our global office space,” which could result in another $500 million in charges in the current quarter. “We may incur additional charges in the future as we further evaluate our real estate needs,” the company said.

Shares in Alphabet, which had recovered in January after a brutal 2022, declined 5% in after-hours trading.

Irene Cara's Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

A Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner’s report indicates that Fame star Irene Cara’s official cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. In layperson’s terms, she had a hardening of the arteries and stress on her heart as a result of high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The report, received by Deadline, also noted Cara was diabetic. The Oscar-winning singer who died at 63 was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for playing Coco in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song...
Kim Petras Announces She's First Transgender Woman To Win For Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kim Petras marked her win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Sam Smith by reminding folks how she trailblazed her way to the Grammy stage. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she announced from stage to huge applause. Related Story Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live Related Story Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele Related Story Viola Davis Now An 'EGOT' After Grammy Win Smith then encouraged folks to keep standing up for his partner on “Unholy.” This is Smith’s first Grammy win...
Melinda Dillon Dies: 'Close Encounters', 'A Christmas Story' & 'Absence Of Malice' Actress Was 83

Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter

Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Dolly Parton Was An Uncredited Producer On 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is talking about how Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. During a visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Gellar was asked about Parton being an uncredited producer on the show she starred in for seven seasons. “Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” she said on the NBC late-night show. “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she...
BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With "Beyoncé's Big Night"

The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump

Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and took several swipes at George Santos and Donald Trump. Related Story ‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns Around A “Breaking News” Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Pedro Pascal Spoofs 'The Last Of Us' In Trailer For Apocalyptic Mario Kart Prestige Drama Series Che introduced the first Santos joke of the night recalling that the congressman was stepping aside from his committees “to avoid distraction.” “‘The last...
Alan Cumming Says 'Romy And Michele's High School Reunion' Would've Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men

Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
Viola Davis Now An 'EGOT' After Grammy Win

Viola Davis has joined the coveted circle of those who have won an Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy, picking up the “G” in the “EGOT” title today as part of the pre-telecast for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Davis earned the Grammy for her audiobook memoir, Finding Me. “It has just been such a journey,” Davis said while accepting the award. “I just EGOT!” Only 18 people have achieved the status, and Davis is the fourth Black person alongside Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson to win all four.  Davis already has an Oscar, two Tony’s and an Emmy. “I wrote this...
'The White Lotus' Actor Eleonora Romandini Signs With Stride Management

EXCLUSIVE: Italian actress Eleonora Romandini, known in the U.S. for her role as Isabella, a concierge in HBO’s The White Lotus, has signed with Stride Management for representation. Romandini shares a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for her role as Isabella, the object of hotel manager Valentina’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) affection on Season 2 of The White Lotus, created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White. A graduate of the 09 Academy in Milan in law, Romandini’s Italian series credits include RAI’s Il paradiso delle Signore and the short film Mythe Dior, directed by Matteo Garrone....
China Spy Balloon Shot Down Over Atlantic, Live Feed Captures Its Plummet Into Ocean

The controversial Chinese balloon that traversed the United States has been shot down. A live feed on YouTube covered the balloon’s plummet from 60,000 feet. The shoot occurred over the Atlantic Ocean just east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and reports indicate that efforts are being made to recover it for study. A full air ground-stop was in effect in the area until 3:30 pm. ET to facilitate the balloon takedown. Political and public pressure to down the balloon mounted in the last few days, with one Congressman calling for an investigation as to why it was allowed to continue on...
'Yellowjackets': '90s Cast Wraps Season 2 Filming Amid "Intense Work In Harsh Conditions"

Filming for Yellowjackets Season 2 has wrapped for the cast in the 90s timeline. Samantha Hanratty, young Misty Quigly, shared the news in an Instagram post. “Last day on set of season 2! Extremely grateful to the incredible crew of @yellowjackets so much hard work went into this season and I can’t wait for you all to see it! Buzz buzz buzz baby,” she shared alongside a photo with a snowy background. In the comments, Warren Kole, who plays Jeff Sadecki, replied saying, “Cast and crew have logged intense work in harsh conditions to put out this show. They have really been...
SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing.
Elon Musk's Twitter To Start Charging Businesses $1K A Month To Keep Gold Checkmark – Report

Elon Musk continues to look for ways to make Twitter profitable and make back his investment. The new strategy takes aim at businesses and their brands on the social media platform. Well-known brands received a golden checkmark to distinguish them from the blue checkmarks, which now means they are subscribers of Twitter Blue. The gold checkmark meant that Twitter “verified” the business as legitimate. However, with the change, if brands want to keep their golden checkmark they will have to pay $1,000 a month, according to a report from The Information. Social media expert Matt Navarra shared a screenshot of an alleged e-mail...
The Grammys GOAT: Beyoncé Becomes All-Time Champion With 32nd Career Win

Beyoncé has broken the career Grammy Awards record and is now the most-awarded artist of all time. Going into the live telecast of the Grammys, Beyoncé only needed two more wins to top the late composer Georg Solti’s record of 31 wins. During the CBS broadcast, Beyoncé tied the record after she took a win for “Cuff It” for Best R&B Song and broke it with a win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. Related Story Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live Related Story Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele Related Story Viola Davis Now An...
'Saturday Night Live' Turns Around A "Breaking News" Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon

Saturday Night Live quickly turned around a sketch that riffed on the U.S. military’s takedown of the Chinese balloon earlier in the day Saturday, skewering the national obsession over suspected spy craft. Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits Just hours after cable news covered the missile strike that sent the balloon into ocean waters off the coast of South Carolina, SNL...
Trevor Noah Talks To James Corden About Life Without A Desk In 'Late Late Show' Cameo

James Corden faced a dilemma on Thursday’s edition of “The Late Late Show” just before a segment titled “Side Effects May Include.” “If only there was someone who could help me with this bit. I sort of need somebody who has experience reading a teleprompter, someone who has experience sitting behind a desk,” Corden said. Enter Trevor Noah, an unannounced but welcome guest, who arrived to the rescue. After a hug, Corden got right to the question on everyone’s mind: How does Noah feel about life after “The Daily Show,” which he left last year. How does it feel to be...
Liam Neeson On The Possibility Of Returning To The 'Star Wars' Universe & Playing A Villain In Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

Liam Neeson is opening up about if he would make a return to Star Wars or the DC Universe. The Northern Ireland-born actor was part of the prequel Star Wars trilogy where he played Qui-Gon Jinn starting with Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. With Disney and Disney+ creating a whole universe around those characters, a fan recently asked Neeson if he would “pop up in a spinoff prequel.” “No. Star Wars, no,” he answered the fan during a Men’s Health interview. “As much as I admire them… There’s just so many of them now. So I’ve lost track,...
Warner Bros Takes Stephen King Bestseller 'Billy Summers', Bad Robot & Appian Way To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. has acquired the Stephen King bestseller Billy Summers. While in development, the feature project will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. If this comes out great, it could be a project for Abrams to direct with DiCaprio playing the title character. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz are writing the screenplay. This was originally packaged as a ten-episode limited series, shopped around to cable networks and streamers, as we first told you last February, but the decision was made that Billy Summers would work better as a feature. Billy Summers is a...
