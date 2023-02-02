ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Mountain snow & valley rain/snow mix to create travel concerns, especially over passes

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: West Yellowstone, Deep Creek Pass, Raynolds Pass, Trident, Maudlow, Big Sky, Bozeman Pass, Targhee Pass, and Battle Ridge Pass. Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches with up to 10 inches for elevations above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Mild weather for Saturday; next weather maker to cause mountain pass travel impacts Sunday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 1 PM Sunday through 9 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: West Yellowstone, Deep Creek Pass, Raynolds Pass, Trident, Maudlow, Big Sky, Bozeman Pass, Targhee Pass, and Battle Ridge Pass. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches, with up to 8" in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
MONTANA STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead

Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
VIRGINIA STATE
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

Snow & ice packed roads, next weather maker arrives this weekend

Winter travel challenges will continue for northwest and west central Montana through Wednesday morning. Lingering light snow will continue this morning, new snow amounts will stay very light. High pressure will bring a break from the wintry weather today and Thursday. During this time, temperatures will gradually start increase. Valley...
MONTANA STATE
Inside Nova

First snow of the season

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for all of Northern Virginia warning of a period of snow early this morning. Snow was moving east after 1 a.m., with precipitation expected to cross most of the area and end by 6 a.m. Accumulations were expected to range from a coating to an inch.
VIRGINIA STATE
KING 5

Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington

SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest

January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
WASHINGTON STATE
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
BlueRidgeLife

Weather Bulletin : Winter Weather Advisory Along & West Of BRP (VDOT Info Included)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Page-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge- (including Wintergreen) 534 PM EST Tue Jan 31 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
OHIO STATE

