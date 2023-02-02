ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vic Fangio to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator

By Anthony Rizzuti
 5 days ago
OK, now there will definitely be no reunion.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning, Vic Fangio has finally decided to join the Miami Dolphins as defensive coordinator. The 64-year-old had previously interviewed for the same opening with the Carolina Panthers, who hired Fangio as the franchise’s first defensive coordinator in 1995.

The league first caught wind of Fangio’s preference last weekend, when NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that he was set to head to South Beach. But multiple follow-ups, from 9News’ Mike Klis and CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, noted that Fangio had not committed to the job.

Now that he has, the Panthers can continue to search elsewhere to fill the void. Carolina has also interviewed Kris Richard, who was let go by the New Orleans Saints as their co-defensive coordinator on Wednesday, and New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, who reportedly impressed the team in his meeting a few weeks ago.

