PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have fallen approximately 4.2 cents on average in the Peoria area since last week. According to a survey of 148 local gas stations by GasBuddy, the average price of gas in Peoria is $3.53 a gallon Monday. This is a slight drop from last week, but up 17.6 cents from a month ago. It is also about 5 cents lower than a year ago.

PEORIA, IL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO