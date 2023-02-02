ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
kcur.org

Missouri is joining 11 other states to reduce 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico

An effort is underway in 12 states along the Mississippi river, including Missouri, to try to reduce a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding, according to a statement by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
KYTV

Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

