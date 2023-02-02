Read full article on original website
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
'Christmas came a little early': Missouri approves more than 200 dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana
ST. LOUIS — In the last 24 hours, it's been a hustle for marijuana dispensary owners gearing up to sell recreational marijuana. Friday morning, Star Buds owner Chris Chesley said he kept refreshing his inbox to see if they got approval from the state to officially sell. "This morning,...
Long lines, sheepish grins on Missouri’s first day of recreational marijuana sales
The first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri brought long lines outside dispensaries, crowded lobbies and some sheepish grins.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
KFVS12
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Recreational pot sales just a week away. Why some dispensaries may still require medical cards
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — In just one week Missourians 21 years and older will be able to buy marijuana without a medical card. But there are some cities that are still working to change ordinances that technically only allow for the sale of medical marijuana. This could impact some...
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
KSDK
The most popular Valentine's Day candy in Missouri, Illinois might surprise you
ST. LOUIS — People are showing their love this Valentine's Day with gifts, according to the National Retail Federation, whose survey showed Americans plan to spend $25.9 billion this Feb. 14, up from $23.9 billion in 2022. When it comes to Valentine's gifts, candy proves to be the most...
Kidnapped Missouri children found inside grocery store 1 year later
Two children abducted from Missouri were found inside of a Florida grocery store on Wednesday, nearly one year after they disappeared.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
kcur.org
Missouri is joining 11 other states to reduce 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico
An effort is underway in 12 states along the Mississippi river, including Missouri, to try to reduce a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding, according to a statement by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
ksmu.org
Syphilis infections are spiking in the Ozarks. Health experts urge testing for all ages.
While COVID-19 took our attention over the last three years, other diseases were quietly spreading in the Ozarks. One of them is syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection that’s seen a spike in cases in southwest Missouri. In Missouri, cases of syphilis more than doubled from 2015 to 2021. But...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
Missouri AG, 19 other AGs in conservative-led states warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
ST. LOUIS — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed by...
KYTV
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
