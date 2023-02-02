Welcome! Here’s some insider tips for the Almond Blossom Cruise! I went and picked some brains to get our team’s seasonal favorites. Some of us live right in the heart of Modesto, and some of us live in small outlying cities, so this is a pretty good list from Gen Z, Millennials, Dads and Moms. From great food in Modesto to some favorite parks and stores, plus hidden treasures thrown in! This is just part one, so check back weekly for even more local favs. Our allergies are telling us that the gorgeous white and pink blossoms will be here soon! Check out these favs while you’re visiting for the Almond Blossom Cruise and you will truly be “cruising like a local”.

2 DAYS AGO