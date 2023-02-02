Read full article on original website
Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
humboldtsports.com
Accolades continue to roll in for Humboldt’s national champions
The Cal Poly Humboldt men’s rugby will make the trip to Sacramento on Monday, where they will be greeted by Senator Mike McGuire and honored for their recent national championship, before being given a tour of the State Capitol. The Jacks won their first-ever national title in the sport...
Vacaville theater offers arts grant, applications now open
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre is now accepting applications for its arts grant to cover rental and production costs. The funding, a total of $150,000, comes from the American Rescue Plan and is designed to "support the regrowth of the arts community in Vacaville," according to a city press release.
Stockton residents, leaders encourage peace after string of shooting deaths
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton locals ABC10 spoke with Sunday evening were saddened to hear of the latest shootings; however, many area residents said sadly, it's something they are used to. "It sucks all the time to see it happen, but I feel as a community, we've just kind of...
visitmodesto.com
Cruise Like A Local
Welcome! Here’s some insider tips for the Almond Blossom Cruise! I went and picked some brains to get our team’s seasonal favorites. Some of us live right in the heart of Modesto, and some of us live in small outlying cities, so this is a pretty good list from Gen Z, Millennials, Dads and Moms. From great food in Modesto to some favorite parks and stores, plus hidden treasures thrown in! This is just part one, so check back weekly for even more local favs. Our allergies are telling us that the gorgeous white and pink blossoms will be here soon! Check out these favs while you’re visiting for the Almond Blossom Cruise and you will truly be “cruising like a local”.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom footballers sign
Folsom High had six football players sign letters of intent Wednesday at a ceremony held at the school. Five attended the ceremonial event: as tight end Walker Lyons signed with USC, defensive back Greco Carrillo with San Jose State, defensive back Joseph Chavez with the University of San Diego, defensive end Diallo Washington with Central Washington and defensive tackle Jake Greule with Presbyterian College in South Carolina. Though not at the ceremony, wide receiver Onterrio Smith Jr. signed with Sacramento State.
Eville eye
Tipsy Putt & Trophy Club Grand Openings has Kids & Adults Ready to “Par-Tee”
Sacramento-founded Tipsy Putt held the ground opening of their Bay Street location on Tuesday January 31. This happened despite a moving truck taking out a portion of their outdoor patio a day prior. “The driver did not have a tee time!” they tried to make light of the situation.
Sacramento African American Experience Project to highlight Black history
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials are reaching out to the public to tell their family history and stories for Black History Month. The “African American Experience Project” is collecting oral histories, documents and pictures to capture and share Black history in Sacramento. The project organizers are hosting an event Friday to give a chance for the public to share their experiences and stories.
Holmes Junior High School in Davis evacuated after alleged bomb threat
DAVIS, Calif. — Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High School in Davis was evacuated Thursday due to an alleged bomb threat. The Davis Police Department is investigating the threat and the school was evacuated to Chestnut Park. Parents are asked to pick up their students as soon as possible. "Please...
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA
San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police
LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
Bradshaw Animal Shelter hosts Adopt-a-thon, waives dog adoption fees
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Looking for love this Valentine’s Day? Meet your match at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter!. The animal shelter held the event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday to get some of their dogs, cats and rabbit new fur-ever homes! The shelter waved all adoption fees for dogs due to their high volume.
Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
KCRA.com
Dixon student in racist Instagram post says friend asked him to pose for Black History Month
DIXON, Calif. — The superintendent of Dixon Unified School District stood before television cameras and parents Friday and said, "Don't let us off the hook." Brian Dolan addressed the racist Instagram post he said a seventh-grade John Knight Middle School student made earlier this week. He listened to parents who said this is not an isolated incident.
Construction mistake causes Hughson home, church to flood in cement
HUGHSON, Calif. — Officials at the Church of Christ in Hughson are left dealing with a more than $60,000 cleanup bill and a slurry cement mess after a city sewer construction project went awry and sent cement into a home and church building. "It's crazy, I've never seen anything...
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
westsideconnect.com
Puff and Paint in Modesto | Studio209
Studio209 takes a trip to Modesto to experience a spin on popular paint and sip nights - Cali Kosher Puff and Paint. With monthly events, guests are welcomed with cannabis, painting supplies, live music, and food and given free reign to create their own art. Website: www.Studio209.tv. Twitter: @209Magazine. Instagram:...
elkgrovetribune.com
Big Burritos and Big Dreams as Curry Up Now Arrives in Elk Grove
Curry Up Now, Elk Grove’s newest restaurant located in The Ridge shopping plaza, got off to a great start at its Jan 25 grand opening ceremony. They promise to shake up how you look at Indian cuisine so get ready for dishes with a dash of attitude, fun and the right amount of naughty.
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
March to be held in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after dog tased to death by police officer
LODI, Calif. — Demonstrators are slated to gather in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after a dog accused of chasing a family with young children and attempting to bite them was tased to death by a Lodi Police officer. Protestors are planning to meet at the arch in...
