ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
STOCKTON, CA
humboldtsports.com

Accolades continue to roll in for Humboldt’s national champions

The Cal Poly Humboldt men’s rugby will make the trip to Sacramento on Monday, where they will be greeted by Senator Mike McGuire and honored for their recent national championship, before being given a tour of the State Capitol. The Jacks won their first-ever national title in the sport...
ARCATA, CA
ABC10

Vacaville theater offers arts grant, applications now open

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre is now accepting applications for its arts grant to cover rental and production costs. The funding, a total of $150,000, comes from the American Rescue Plan and is designed to "support the regrowth of the arts community in Vacaville," according to a city press release.
VACAVILLE, CA
visitmodesto.com

Cruise Like A Local

Welcome! Here’s some insider tips for the Almond Blossom Cruise! I went and picked some brains to get our team’s seasonal favorites. Some of us live right in the heart of Modesto, and some of us live in small outlying cities, so this is a pretty good list from Gen Z, Millennials, Dads and Moms. From great food in Modesto to some favorite parks and stores, plus hidden treasures thrown in! This is just part one, so check back weekly for even more local favs. Our allergies are telling us that the gorgeous white and pink blossoms will be here soon! Check out these favs while you’re visiting for the Almond Blossom Cruise and you will truly be “cruising like a local”.
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom footballers sign

Folsom High had six football players sign letters of intent Wednesday at a ceremony held at the school. Five attended the ceremonial event: as tight end Walker Lyons signed with USC, defensive back Greco Carrillo with San Jose State, defensive back Joseph Chavez with the University of San Diego, defensive end Diallo Washington with Central Washington and defensive tackle Jake Greule with Presbyterian College in South Carolina. Though not at the ceremony, wide receiver Onterrio Smith Jr. signed with Sacramento State.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Sacramento African American Experience Project to highlight Black history

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials are reaching out to the public to tell their family history and stories for Black History Month. The “African American Experience Project” is collecting oral histories, documents and pictures to capture and share Black history in Sacramento. The project organizers are hosting an event Friday to give a chance for the public to share their experiences and stories.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Michelsen Report

Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA

San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
MANTECA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police

LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
LODI, CA
ABC10

Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Puff and Paint in Modesto | Studio209

Studio209 takes a trip to Modesto to experience a spin on popular paint and sip nights - Cali Kosher Puff and Paint. With monthly events, guests are welcomed with cannabis, painting supplies, live music, and food and given free reign to create their own art. Website: www.Studio209.tv. Twitter: @209Magazine. Instagram:...
MODESTO, CA
elkgrovetribune.com

Big Burritos and Big Dreams as Curry Up Now Arrives in Elk Grove

Curry Up Now, Elk Grove’s newest restaurant located in The Ridge shopping plaza, got off to a great start at its Jan 25 grand opening ceremony. They promise to shake up how you look at Indian cuisine so get ready for dishes with a dash of attitude, fun and the right amount of naughty.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy