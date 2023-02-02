Read full article on original website
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
A rift has opened between Kevin McCarthy and MTG over her claim Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was murdered by police
Kevin McCarthy said the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt was doing his job — directly contradicting MTG's claim the rioter was murdered.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
