nprillinois.org
Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories
A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
wmay.com
Illinois National Guard officer becomes highest ranking person of color in history of institution
An Illinois National Guard officer has made history, becoming the highest-ranking person of color in the history of the Guard, dating back well over 200 years. Rodney Boyd was officially promoted Saturday from Brigadier General to Major General in ceremonies in Chicago. Boyd is a native of Chicago’s South Side....
‘A huge loss for the city’: Laurence Msall, longtime Illinois public servant, dead at 61
Politicians and public servants are mourning the death of Laurence Msall, the head of the Civic Federation and budget expert who served in two Illinois administrations. Msall’s death was described as “a huge loss for the city.” He was 61.
Lawsuit filed by McHenry County state’s attorney against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban moved to federal court
A lawsuit filed by the McHenry County state’s attorney challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines has been moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally last month filed a lawsuit in McHenry County Circuit Court against House Bill 5471. House Bill 5471, also known as the Protect […]
starvedrock.media
Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service
Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
vfpress.news
State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
southernillinoisnow.com
Another Southern Illinois Judge issues a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the assault gun law
A second Southern Illinois Judge has issued a temporary restraining order putting the assault weapon ban on hold for those bringing the lawsuit. The ruling came in White County Court at Carmi where Judge T. Scott Webb indicated he based his decision on the likelihood of the success of the lawsuit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.
Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order issued against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect. ...
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
foxillinois.com
Illinois could ease restrictions on name changes for convicted felons
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It could soon be easier for convicted felons to change their names. House Bill 2542, which passed both the Illinois House and Senate, would eliminate the current 10-year waiting period for people with felony convictions after they serve their full sentence. If signed into law,...
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
thecentersquare.com
DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban
(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois
If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
Southern Ill. lawsuit leads to TRO over state weapons ban
A southern Illinois judge granted a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit filed over the state's newly-enacted assault weapons ban.
nprillinois.org
State Week: COVID-19 health emergency to officially end in May
In 2020, Gov. JB Pritzker declared a public health emergency in Illinois. He's continued to renew disaster proclamations since that time, although many COVID-19 requirements like mask and vaccine mandates, have ended. This week, Pritzker announced the emergency will officially end May 11, the same day a national proclamation will expire. We'll bring some context to the historic decision.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bill introduced to repeal assault weapons ban
Southern Illinois Representative Dave Severin has filed a bill to repeal the firearms ban. The legislation claims the law is unconstitutional. Severin says he committed to filing the legislation during a forum of Southern Illinois legislators held recently in Marion. He’s also received hundreds of text message and thousands of emails and petition signatures on how people feel about the law.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police recruits now have to take a course on avoiding wrongful convictions
With the start of the new year, all police recruits in Illinois will have to take a course on avoiding wrongful convictions. This is a new requirement but was developed several years ago and used by Mike Schlosser who is the Director of the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois. The course focuses on the importance of carefully gathering and analyzing evidence and not jumping to conclusions about certain subjects.
Say no to cat declawing: Illinois seeks to impose $500 fine for first violation
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has recently taken a stand against the practice of cat declawing. This procedure involves removing or modifying a portion of a cat's paw to remove its claws. The state has now imposed fines on those violating this new legislation to protect cats from undergoing this procedure.
11,000 Cases Of Wings Go Missing From Illinois School District
A school district in Illinois recently figured out they were missing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings. Illinois School District Is Way Over Food Budget For Year. A school district in the Chicago suburbs was investigating an accounting issue. After the first semester, they were already way over the food budget for the whole year. Not just a little but $300,000. Officials discovered that food was purchased but it never arrived at any of the facilities.
