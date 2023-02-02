Read full article on original website
Related
wfit.org
Book ban in Florida's public schools rankles many
Students in a number of public schools in Florida began the academic year finding books on the shelves covered — and other books banned outright — under a new state law calling for their review. House Bill 1467, which became law in July, requires public schools to provide...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers
When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
insiderupg.com
Florida Rejects New AP African American Studies Course
In mid-January, Florida rejected an Advanced Placement course covering African American studies, citing its abundance of “Critical Race Theory.” This is following rules adopted by the state’s Board of Education in mid-2021 that limits students’ exposure to race education. But this limiting of education isn’t new,...
DeSantis Eyes $200 Million Raise for Florida Teachers; Educators Say Not Enough
Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted a plan to earmark $1 billion towards raising public school teacher pay, calling it a “big win” for Florida’s teachers. But a statewide teacher union was skeptical about the amount of the pay hike — $200-million across school districts — which may not help the lives of struggling teachers. The […]
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry
Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
Yahoo Sports
DeSantis wants to give Florida college students an anti-woke option. What's the big deal?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken up the mantle as the most hated Republican in the country, and he sports it proudly. That’s no easy distinction, coming after the likes of former President Donald Trump, who drove Democrats wild. The left’s ire, however, has shifted to the Sunshine State governor as he continues to rise in stature nationally and cement his legacy as a conservative culture warrior.
Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies
Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
‘Extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars’: DeSantis releases survey results on CRT, DEI in higher education
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said preliminary results of a survey conducted by Florida's Department of Education and state university system "revealed an extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars to promote a political agenda at the expense of academic focus."
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
orangeandbluepress.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Secures $400 Million for Broadband Expansion; $144 Million is About to be Released
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday the expansion of broadband in the rural areas across the state using the $400 million he secured last year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allocated millions of state funds to expand broadband in rural areas across the state. On Wednesday, he emphasized that the budget has increased since he first took office as governor in 2019 and the state’s surplus has already reached $15.7 billion.
WCJB
Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property’s taxable value
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legislation filed at the State Capitol would lower the amount a homesteaded property’s taxable value can increase per year, from 3% to 2%. Under current Florida law, the property taxes on someone’s primary residence are capped at an increase of 3% annually. However, House...
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
usf.edu
Florida blimp executive, and relative of a former state lawmaker, is sentenced in pandemic fraud
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government over $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned after he was accused of federal fraud, too.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
WINKNEWS.com
Trust & Verify: Gov. Ron DeSantis takes steps to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida colleges
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:6ac7987dad69fa97a63508c2 Player Element ID: 6319694680112. Governor Ron DeSantis announced his plan to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs, including critical race theory, at Florida colleges. He made his intentions...
Florida lawmakers want to force home sellers to disclose previous flood damage
The bills, filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, come after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flood damage.
thewestsidegazette.com
Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement
Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
Florida moves one step closer to getting recreational marijuana
The proposal has cleared an initial hurdle to 2024 ballot
floridianpress.com
Wasserman Schultz: DeSantis Cutting AP African American Course Risks Repeating 'Slavery' and Holocaust (VIDEO)
Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and the state Department of Education (DoE) excluded The College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course for high school students, fueling the Democratic narrative that the Governor was racist against the Black community. Gov. DeSantis and the state DoE found that the course...
Comments / 11