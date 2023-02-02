Horror as Tesla steering wheel falls off in motorist’s hands while on highway, driver claims

A TESLA Model Y motorist had his SUV’s steering wheel detach while driving on a New Jersey highway six days after receiving the new car.

The vehicle’s owner, Prerak Patel, claimed that he was traveling with his family when the scary road incident occurred but was able to pull over safely.

Patel Tweeted: “Family was excited to receive Tesla Y delivery on 1/24/2023.

“Was driving on [a] highway and all the sudden steering wheel fall off, was lucky enough there was no car behind, and I was able to pull [over] on [the road’s] divider.”

Tesla can make customers wait up to six months to receive a new electric vehicle order.

Patel subsequently Tweeted a video appearing to show his Model Y’s infotainment screen after he pulled over.

The SUV’s display appeared to showe several alerts stating that automatic vehicle hold, lane departure avoidance, traction control, and stability control features were disabled.

Steering assist was seemed to be reduced within the Model Y, which may result in a driver exerting more effort when turning the wheel.

Patel eventually had his car towed to the nearest Tesla service center in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

The service center purportedly messaged Patel: “Good morning; we received your vehicle but do not have any context of why [it] is towed in.

“Would you be able to provide us with some information of what is wrong with the vehicle?”

After explaining the situation with his Model Y’s steering wheel, Patel was allegedly billed $103.96 for a repair from Tesla.

The electric auto manufacturer’s service center eventually revoked the charge.

After Patel requested a refund on the Model Y, the Tesla service center said to reach out to the company’s sales and delivery team to review options.

Patel later Tweeted his options: keeping the car with the assurance it’ll function or receiving a new Model Y.

The motorist posted a poll on Twitter asking which option he should choose, with 83.4 percent suggesting Patel get a new Model Y from Tesla.

The U.S. Sun approached Patel, Tesla’s service center in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, and Tesla’s headquarters for comment but did not receive any responses.