Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 5
On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 5, an urn believed to be their mother's arrived on the island, and it was time to fulfill her last fantasy. Meanwhile, Roarke remembered her mother and what brought her to the island. Ruby was surprised to discover how little she knew about Isla,...
TV Fanatic
Peacock Exec Addresses Cancellations of Vampire Academy, One of Us Is Lying
Fans of Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying were left reeling last month when Peacock canceled the two YA dramas. While details were scarce about their performances on the streaming service, we now have some insight into the cancellations. Susan Rovner, who oversees entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV...
TV Fanatic
Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 10
How far did Simone and Thea go to reclaim their spot on the court?. On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 10, it was all hands on deck as the duo prepared for the worst. Meanwhile, Damon helped JR celebrate a major milestone, but a surprise guest threatened to derail...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
TV Fanatic
Yellowstone Stunner: Kevin Costner Drama to End as Matthew McConaughey-Led Sequel Nears Series Order
We have some shocking news about the future of Yellowstone, and you're going to want to sit down for this one. A stunning new report emerged Monday from Deadline that revealed that the hit Paramount Network drama is coming to an end. The outlet dished that Taylor Sheridan, co-creator and...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Reaches New Series Highs Despite Strong Competition From The Grammys
HBO's The Last of Us is now slowing down. The premium cabler's hit TV adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game series reached new series highs Sunday. The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 had 7.5 million viewers, rising 17% from the 6.4 million that watched The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3.
TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12 Review: Let Them Play
Representation matters. That's a fact. Those who take issue with Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12 addressing the genuine plight of trans individuals -- as tragic now as it was in 2012 -- may still recognize how much representation has benefited other groups and hopefully will extend that understanding to all people one day.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Round Table: Why Is Bode So Annoying?
Bode's big day arrived, but he wasn't thrilled about it on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 13. Eve got the chance to shadow Sharon during an emergency. Bode and Jake made up, and Bode agreed to let Jake donate his kidney to Sharon. Our Fire Country Fanatics Jasmine, Dale, and...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Be Released Early on HBO Max
Were you worried about juggling The Last of Us and the Super Bowl on one night?. HBO understands and has put a measure in place to allow fans to watch The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 early. HBO announced late Sunday that the next episode will be available...
TV Fanatic
George Clooney to Direct Le Bureau des Légendes Adaptation at Showtime
Showtime is teaming up with George Clooney. The cabler on Monday handed out a straight-to-series order for The Department (working title), an adaptation of Le Bureau des Legendes. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures, with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce. "THE...
TV Fanatic
Bosch Universe Expands as Two New Spinoffs Enter Development
If there's one thing we've learned from this week, networks and streamers are big on franchises. Showtime expanded the Dexter franchise, with several spinoffs entering development. That same day, the premium cabler also confirmed spinoffs of Billions -- appropriately titled Millions and Trillions -- were in the works. Now, Amazon...
TV Fanatic
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Part Fourteen
The stakes were raised on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 4, making for an exciting second half of the season. Jimmy's fiftieth birthday party was an event to behold, but as everyone made merry and enjoyed, he made some calculated moves, much to the dismay of many people present. Michael...
TV Fanatic
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Tim & Amy
Nikki and Mike shippers, how are you guys feeling?. As one could've guessed, an on-the-nose case with an engaged couple on Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 6 caused Nikki to open her eyes and realize how much she loves Mike and has mistreated him. And (Not) Keith made...
TV Fanatic
Revamped Showtime to Expand Billions and Dexter Franchises
When Showtime becomes Paramount+ With Showtime, the service will hone in on some of its established franchises. Showtime boss Chris McCarthy spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the future, and there are some big swings. For one, the Billions franchise is becoming a universe with spinoffs titled Millions and...
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Shares First Look at Marilu Henner as Kilbride's Ex-Wife
With NCIS: Los Angeles officially in its endgame, we're getting a deep dive into Kilbride's past. As previously reported, Marilu Henner is joining the cast of the beloved drama series as Elizabeth, Kilbride's (Gerald McRaney) ex-wife. The highly-anticipated episode is set to air Sunday, February 26, at 10 p.m. CBS...
TV Fanatic
Mayfair Witches Post-Mortem: Jack Huston on the Connection Between Lasher and Rowan
Lasher (Jack Huston) has been the overarching enemy of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches since its premiere on AMC and AMC+ last month. Sunday's new episode found Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) trapped in the Mayfair house following the events of Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 4. What started...
Comments / 0