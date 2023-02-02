ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARK 4 News

Dolly Parton says she’s not backing CBD gummies

By Jocelina Joiner, Cris Belle
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7izC_0kaa5CrB00

Editor’s Note: Previous coverage on Dolly Parton above.

( WJW ) — Dolly Parton is into goodies, and according to a social media post , she has a sweet tooth for cake, cookies and cornbread.

But that’s not all she had to say about her relationship with treats.

Dolly Parton announces new baking collection items

Rumors have been circulating online, saying the 77-year-old country superstar endorses keto oils and CBD gummies to prevent dementia, according to Country Living .

Parton shut down the rumors in a post featuring a bit of her trademark humor.

“Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, has not endorsed, and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy product. She’s more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type,” the post signed by “Team Dolly” read.

It’s unclear how the rumors may have started.

Dolly Parton has a ‘secret’ song locked in a time capsule, but she’s upset no one will hear it until 2045

Fans commented in support of the country music icon.

“You gotta love Dolly Parton,” said one Twitter user, while another quipped, “Henceforth, let it be known.”

Recently, Parton said she may not ever go on tour again, an announcement that shocked fans.

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” she told Pollstar . “Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

The “9 to 5” singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She made headlines when she said she didn’t feel she had earned the right to be nominated, then later said she would “ accept gracefully ” if she was voted into the Hall.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”

The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Jane Fonda Once Drank Moonshine With Dolly Parton, Says She Was “Drunk For 10 Days And Didn’t Know It!”

What an all-time great Dolly Parton story. She’s been friends with actress Jane Fonda for quite some time now, ever since they co-starred in the iconic 9 to 5 film back in 1980. And back in 2017, Jane stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he asked about her time going on tour with Dolly years ago. Dolly wanted to show her what life was like on the road, and their first stop sounded like an incredible […] The post Jane Fonda Once Drank Moonshine With Dolly Parton, Says She Was “Drunk For 10 Days And Didn’t Know It!” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Country Thang Daily

Dance to the Classic Beat of Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again"

In 1977, country music sensation Dolly Parton gave listeners around the world a timeless classic with her hit single "Here You Come Again". Recorded at the RCA Studio in Nashville and produced by legendary music producer Gary Klein, the track features Parton's signature blend of country, pop and folk elements. This upbeat, accessible tune was crafted with the expertise of some of Nashville's top musicians and engineers.
People

Reba McEntire Is 'Cheered On' by Love Rex Linn at Grand Opening of Reba's Place Restaurant

The couple had a glam night out at the singer's Atoka, Oklahoma restaurant opening, but as McEntire told us before the big day: "As long as we're together, it really doesn't matter" where they are Reba McEntire and Rex Linn love a good date night — but doing it at a restaurant named for the country superstar might be a tough one to beat. The couple (and costars on Big Sky) got glam for the grand opening of Reba's Place, McEntire's 15,000-square-foot restaurant, bar and live entertainment venue...
ATOKA, OK
KARK 4 News

Woolly mammoth soon to walk the Earth again, scientists say

KSNF/KODE — The long-dead woolly mammoth will make its return from extinction by 2027, according to biotech company, Colossal; actively working to reincarnate the ancient beast. Last year, the Dallas-based firm received an additional $60 million in funding to continue the “mammoth” gene-editing work it started in 2021. If successful, not only will Colossal bring […]
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy