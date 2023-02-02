Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
BYU Football Brings in Large 2023 PWO Class
The Cougars have added 20 preferred walk-ons from the high school ranks and transfer portal
The 7 strangest places to visit in Provo, Utah
Provo is full of wonderful, strange and quirky history. Get off the beaten path and explore these hidden gems.
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: BYU study says prioritizing psychological safety at the expense of intellectual honesty hampers innovation, School of Education appoints new dean
BYU study says prioritizing psychological safety at the expense of intellectual honesty hinders innovation. A study from the BYU Marriott School of Business determined when organizations prioritize psychological safety at the expense of intellectual honesty, innovation can be hindered. The study, led by professors Taeya Howell and Jeff Dyer, said...
1310kfka.com
CSU apologizes over offensive chant that targeted Utah player from Ukraine
Colorado State University is apologizing after a group of people sitting in the student section made an inappropriate chant at this weekend’s game at Moby Arena. The group apparently chanted “Russia” at Utah player Max Shulga, who’s from Ukraine; the two countries are at war. The chant occurred as Shulga of Kyiv was attempting free throws towards the end of the game. Utah reported the incident to the Mountain West. The Coloradoan reports CSU apologized in a statement and called the chant a violation of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. They added all students, athletes and fans are welcome in their arena. CSU Coach Niko Medved also called it “unacceptable.” Utah beat the Rams 88 to 79. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
BYU Newsnet
Black History Month: 10 local ways to participate
For 28 days the U.S. comes together to celebrate and honor the contributions and achievements of Black Americans. There are many local and national ways to participate in Black History Month. Black History month was officially instituted in the United States in 1976 by President Gerald Ford. 1. Visit the...
Best healthy restaurants in Utah
Sometimes you might want hot dishes that are healthy, other times, you may want a salad. Best healthy restaurants in Utah. Best salads in Utah. Best sandwiches in Utah.
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Place | Shopping mall in Murray, Utah
Fashion Place is an upscale shopping mall in Murray, Utah, United States. It opened in 1972, and is currently anchored by Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Macy's, and Dillard's. Fashion Place was opened in 1972 including Auerbach's (later Nordstrom) and Sears as its anchors. It also included Castleton's (later ZCMI, then...
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
ksl.com
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Searching For Answers After Second Straight Loss
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah basketball suffered their second straight loss against Stanford, Thursday night after having a three-game stretch where they looked like they had everything figured out. With post-season play on the line, the Runnin’ Utes will be looking for answers against Cal at home on Sunday afternoon.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
After all these years, the Bread Lady, and her porch, still going strong
Shauna Devenport, called “the Bread Lady,” has been leaving food on her porch at 348 W. 600 North in Salt Lake City for 30 years to help people who are hungry.
ksl.com
Utah lawmaker, sister fight over rape victim abortion law
SALT LAKE CITY — Both sisters had tears in their eyes. Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, sat in her office at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City. On the other side of the Salt Lake Valley, her younger sister by 10 years, Samantha Hansen, sat in the kitchen of her Herriman home.
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
High school drill team: Dixie continues 4A dominance, wins fourth straight state title
Dixie High School drill team won its fourth straight state championship with another dominant performance at the 4A state championships at UVU.
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake City
The George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, at 131 South Main Street, will be the venue for the performances of Shen Yun. The touring show will be at the Eccles Theater for several shows in February 2023.
KSLTV
Backcountry skier dies after slipping, falling near Lisa Falls
LITTLE COTTONWOOD, Utah — A man is dead after tumbling a “significant distance” while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Unified Police Ken Hensen said the 34-year-old man was skiing the backcountry near Lisa Falls when he slipped and fell to the base of the mountain at approximately 1 p.m.
Comments / 0