Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

Eye on the Y: BYU study says prioritizing psychological safety at the expense of intellectual honesty hampers innovation, School of Education appoints new dean

BYU study says prioritizing psychological safety at the expense of intellectual honesty hinders innovation. A study from the BYU Marriott School of Business determined when organizations prioritize psychological safety at the expense of intellectual honesty, innovation can be hindered. The study, led by professors Taeya Howell and Jeff Dyer, said...
1310kfka.com

CSU apologizes over offensive chant that targeted Utah player from Ukraine

Colorado State University is apologizing after a group of people sitting in the student section made an inappropriate chant at this weekend’s game at Moby Arena. The group apparently chanted “Russia” at Utah player Max Shulga, who’s from Ukraine; the two countries are at war. The chant occurred as Shulga of Kyiv was attempting free throws towards the end of the game. Utah reported the incident to the Mountain West. The Coloradoan reports CSU apologized in a statement and called the chant a violation of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. They added all students, athletes and fans are welcome in their arena. CSU Coach Niko Medved also called it “unacceptable.” Utah beat the Rams 88 to 79. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
BYU Newsnet

Black History Month: 10 local ways to participate

For 28 days the U.S. comes together to celebrate and honor the contributions and achievements of Black Americans. There are many local and national ways to participate in Black History Month. Black History month was officially instituted in the United States in 1976 by President Gerald Ford. 1. Visit the...
OREM, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Place | Shopping mall in Murray, Utah

Fashion Place is an upscale shopping mall in Murray, Utah, United States. It opened in 1972, and is currently anchored by Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Macy's, and Dillard's. Fashion Place was opened in 1972 including Auerbach's (later Nordstrom) and Sears as its anchors. It also included Castleton's (later ZCMI, then...
MURRAY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Searching For Answers After Second Straight Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah basketball suffered their second straight loss against Stanford, Thursday night after having a three-game stretch where they looked like they had everything figured out. With post-season play on the line, the Runnin’ Utes will be looking for answers against Cal at home on Sunday afternoon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah lawmaker, sister fight over rape victim abortion law

SALT LAKE CITY — Both sisters had tears in their eyes. Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, sat in her office at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City. On the other side of the Salt Lake Valley, her younger sister by 10 years, Samantha Hansen, sat in the kitchen of her Herriman home.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion

WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Backcountry skier dies after slipping, falling near Lisa Falls

LITTLE COTTONWOOD, Utah — A man is dead after tumbling a “significant distance” while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Unified Police Ken Hensen said the 34-year-old man was skiing the backcountry near Lisa Falls when he slipped and fell to the base of the mountain at approximately 1 p.m.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT

