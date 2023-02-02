Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
IRCSO: Traffic Stop Leads to Two Arrests on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Monday February 6, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested two people on multiple drug charges Friday night after stopping the vehicle they were in for a traffic violation. 25-year-old Quintravius Glispy and 31-year-old Jacqueline Crews were arrested on the following charges:. - F.S.S. 893.13 Possession...
Police are asking for help in identifying people in the DeSoto County shooting
The Arcadia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying three people in regard to the shooting that occurred last night at the fair.
fox13news.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in 'unrelated' Highlands County shootings
LAKE PLACID, Fla. - The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of shootings that claimed the life of one man and critically injured another man. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the BP station at the intersection of US 27 and SR 70 around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.
WPBF News 25
Family and friends await answers after human remains found near missing Lyft driver's last location
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — People close to missing Lyft driver Gary Levin are waiting for answers afterhuman remains were found in Okeechobee, close to where the 74-year-old was last spotted. People close to Levin are waiting to see if those human remains are possibly him. Howard Rice has been Levin's...
One person shot at County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office
One person shot at the DeSoto County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office - authorities asking for your help
Young man shot and killed at DeSoto County Fair, association says
The DeSoto County Fair Association says the young man shot on Saturday night at the fairgrounds has died. Police have not said if the shooter has been arrested.
veronews.com
Deputies investigating fatal Jan. 25 shooting
WABASSO — Deputies are investigating a fatal Jan. 25 shooting that left a man dead. The shooter told deputies he was being threatened at his home when he shot the other man in self-defense, sheriff’s officials said. The shooting stemmed from a possible ongoing domestic dispute, Indian River...
WPBF News 25
Human remains of adult man found in Okeechobee, officials say
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating human remains of an adult male found in Okeechobee Saturday. Officials say the remains were found in a wooded part of a residential area in the northeast section of town by a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator. The Okeechobee County sheriff nor FDLE have shared why a FDLE investigator was searching this specific area prior to the grim discovery.
Man caught driving missing Lyft driver's car has criminal past
Law enforcement officials from Florida investigating the disappearance of Lyft driver left North Carolina, shortly before a body was found in Okeechobee County.
cw34.com
Undercover operation leads to Fentanyl drug arrest in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are in jail after an undercover narcotics operation suspected they were dealing Fentanyl. On Feb. 1, the suspected dealer agreed to meet and sell $1000.00 worth of Fentanyl to an undercover official with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. They agreed to meet...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Feb. 2
Daisy Mae Currie, 37, of Kissimmee; Status: Set to be released April 11; Charge(s): fraudulent use of a credit card. Patrick Michael Myetich, Jr., 44, of Port Lucie; Status: Held on $65,000 bond; Charge(s): knowingly driving while license revoked, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, resisting arrest without violence.
cbs12.com
Man found driving missing Lyft driver's car had murder warrant in nearby county
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car had a murder warrant out for his arrest in Desoto County. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said on Friday, Jan. 27, Mathew Scott Flores, 35, had an active warrant out for his arrest in Hardee County, within the city of Wauchula.
WPBF News 25
Mayor of Belle Glade, K9 expert criticize deputies' use of force during arrest
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The mayor of Belle Glade and experts are raising questions about two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and the use of a K9 that repeatedly bit a man who was handcuffed with his feet bound. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K9 handler and another...
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Earlier today around 12:30 PM, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office had a heavy presence...
cbs12.com
Human remains found in Okeechobee, Two miles from where Lyft driver disappeared
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Okeechobee Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of human remains in Okeechobee County. CBS12 News was first to break the news and first on scene and has learned the remains were found Saturday around 10 a.m....
Man found shot dead in Pahokee
An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
YAHOO!
Fatal shooting in Indian River County under investigation
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County sheriff’s officials are investigating a fatal shooting in which a self-defense claim is being made, an agency spokesperson said Thursday. Sheriff’s officials were called about 5 p.m. Jan. 25 to the incident in the area of the 8500 block of 64th...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian River Middle School counselor arrested on fraud charges
A counselor at Sebastian River Middle School was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing $1,925.18 from her father’s bank account after he died, the affidavit said. Gina Marie Sultaire, 40, of Sebastian, was charged with Grand Theft and Criminal Use of a Personal ID of a Deceased Person. Investigators say...
Two teens on the loose and considered to be armed and dangerous
Two teen suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to DeSoto County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
wqcs.org
Fugitive Wanted in Indian River County on an 11-Year-Old Felony Warrant Arrested in North Dakota Wednesday
Indian River County - Wednesday February 1, 2023: A man whose been wanted in Indian River County on theft and firearm charges since 2011 has finally been arrested by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in North Dakota. Indian River County warrants were issued more than 11 years ago...
