Okeechobee County, FL

wqcs.org

IRCSO: Traffic Stop Leads to Two Arrests on Drug Charges

Indian River County - Monday February 6, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested two people on multiple drug charges Friday night after stopping the vehicle they were in for a traffic violation. 25-year-old Quintravius Glispy and 31-year-old Jacqueline Crews were arrested on the following charges:. - F.S.S. 893.13 Possession...
fox13news.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in 'unrelated' Highlands County shootings

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of shootings that claimed the life of one man and critically injured another man. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the BP station at the intersection of US 27 and SR 70 around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Deputies investigating fatal Jan. 25 shooting

WABASSO — Deputies are investigating a fatal Jan. 25 shooting that left a man dead. The shooter told deputies he was being threatened at his home when he shot the other man in self-defense, sheriff’s officials said. The shooting stemmed from a possible ongoing domestic dispute, Indian River...
WABASSO, FL
WPBF News 25

Human remains of adult man found in Okeechobee, officials say

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating human remains of an adult male found in Okeechobee Saturday. Officials say the remains were found in a wooded part of a residential area in the northeast section of town by a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator. The Okeechobee County sheriff nor FDLE have shared why a FDLE investigator was searching this specific area prior to the grim discovery.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Feb. 2

Daisy Mae Currie, 37, of Kissimmee; Status: Set to be released April 11; Charge(s): fraudulent use of a credit card. Patrick Michael Myetich, Jr., 44, of Port Lucie; Status: Held on $65,000 bond; Charge(s): knowingly driving while license revoked, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, resisting arrest without violence.
VERO BEACH, FL
YAHOO!

Fatal shooting in Indian River County under investigation

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County sheriff’s officials are investigating a fatal shooting in which a self-defense claim is being made, an agency spokesperson said Thursday. Sheriff’s officials were called about 5 p.m. Jan. 25 to the incident in the area of the 8500 block of 64th...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian River Middle School counselor arrested on fraud charges

A counselor at Sebastian River Middle School was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing $1,925.18 from her father’s bank account after he died, the affidavit said. Gina Marie Sultaire, 40, of Sebastian, was charged with Grand Theft and Criminal Use of a Personal ID of a Deceased Person. Investigators say...
SEBASTIAN, FL

