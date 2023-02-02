OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating human remains of an adult male found in Okeechobee Saturday. Officials say the remains were found in a wooded part of a residential area in the northeast section of town by a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator. The Okeechobee County sheriff nor FDLE have shared why a FDLE investigator was searching this specific area prior to the grim discovery.

