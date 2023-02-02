Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting investigation on Indy’s northeast side
UPDATE: Police arrested Lamont Franklin, 47, in connection to the shooting. INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened on Sterling Apple Drive which is just off North German Church Road. Details are limited, but IMPD said the victim is […]
3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. Johnson’s father James […]
WISH-TV
Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
Deadly stabbing on Indy’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police found a person stabbed on Indy’s far east side Sunday morning. Officers said an adult male victim was found inside a house on Whistler Drive off of North German Church Road. Officers were initially responding to reports of a person shot. The run was later updated to a person stabbed. […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for attempted murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for attempted murder Sunday evening, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police...
Juvenile shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at […]
Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound. IMPD Aggravated […]
YAHOO!
Teen fatally shot overnight in Irvington
Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was fatally shot late Saturday night in the Irvington neighborhood. IMPD east district officers responded to the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot, police said. When officers arrived at the...
Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night. IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Hendrick is...
WISH-TV
2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
WISH-TV
Suspect in Sunday IMPD chase goes to court; officers who fired weapons named
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three officers who fired at two suspects in a Sunday afternoon police chase were identified Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Zachary Boston, Andrew Girt and Jacob Liebhauser fired at the suspects after one of them fired at the officers. Girt has been with the department for 15 years. Boston and Leibhauser have each been with the IMPD for three years.
Family seeks justice for mother fatally shot in northeast Indy home
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen is devastated after her tragic death. She was gunned down last Friday inside her home near East 96th Street and Interstate 69 doing something we all do every day. "There was a knock at the door. Brittany answered the door, and...
Fox 59
Suspect in Elwood officer's death moving to state custody
The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department officer will spend the time before trial in state custody. Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state …. The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department officer will spend the...
WISH-TV
Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan […]
readthereporter.com
Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis
Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
IMPD arrest man with guns, drugs, and a Glock switch in chase
Approximately one hour later police engaged in a short pursuit involving a vehicle that matched the description. Upon noticing the police, the man then proceeded to throw two firearms from the car onto the road.
Fox 59
Central Indiana Police Foundation raising funds to buy paralyzed Trafalgar police officer a wheelchair-accessible van
There is a new fundraiser to help a Trafalgar police officer who was paralyzed during a pursuit in June. The injury occurred seven months ago, and a young family’s world was turned completely upside down. Central Indiana Police Foundation raising funds to …. There is a new fundraiser to...
Fox 59
Overnight Shooting at Food Mart
One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Project SEARCH provides educational opportunities and jobs for high school students with disabilities. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop....
