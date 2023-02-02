Read full article on original website
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
wpde.com
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
Surfside Beach police charge man in burglary, car break-ins that began week after release from jail
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach police have charged a man in connection with a burglary and multiple car break-ins in town that began about a week after he was released from jail on similar charges, according to a news release. William Alan Raynor, 51, was arrested and charged in connection with a burglary […]
WMBF
Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for the suspects in an armed robbery at a Dollar General Sunday night. The robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. on 9006 Pleasant Hill Dr, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say security cameras at the Dollar General captured photos...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Sunday night in Georgetown County. It happened at a Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive shortly before 10:00 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the […]
WMBF
Coroner: 35-year-old woman killed by vehicle while walking in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner identified the 35-year-old woman who died after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. The Georgetown County Coroner said Wanda Michelle Chavis, 35, of Georgetown, was...
wpde.com
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
Horry County police conduct investigation near Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are conducting an active investigation near Loris, according to a social media post from the department. At 3:40 p.m., Horry County police said the area of Highway 45 and Lawson Road had reopened. “The investigation is active and ongoing, but no further traffic interruptions are currently anticipated,” police […]
abcnews4.com
Children safe after carjacking in Florence Co., suspect search underway: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching in the area of Cale Yarborough Highway in Florence County for a man who carjacked a vehicle from a gas station Friday night with two kids inside, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. The man later abandoned the car and...
Florence County deputies continue to search for suspect after car with kids inside stolen
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies continued to search Saturday morning for a suspect after a car with kids inside was stolen Friday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was stolen from Sardis Travel Center on Cale Yarborough Highway, Nunn said. The vehicle was found […]
WMBF
Deputies: Florence County carjacking suspect at large after stealing car with kids inside
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A carjacking suspect in the Pee Dee remains at large after stealing a vehicle with children inside, according to authorities. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded late Friday to reports of the stolen vehicle at a travel center on Cale Yarborough Highway.
dillonheraldonline.com
WANTED: Police Seeking Whereabouts Of Murder Suspect
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a murder suspect. Markaus Devaugh Davis is wanted by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office for Murder and Attempted Murder, in reference to an incident which occurred on January 21st, 2023, on Sandy Acres Drive, in Dillon County. If...
Myrtle Beach Police Department: Call us for any Chinese balloon debris immediately
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department held a news conference Sunday morning to urge citizens not to touch any debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon that may wash ashore after it was shot down Saturday off the Carolina coast. Those who spot debris within the Myrtle Beach city limits is […]
WMBF
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
Woman sneaks lighter into Myrtle Beach jail, sets toilet paper on fire, warrant says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police is facing an arson charge after allegedly starting a small fire at the city jail. According to an arrest warrant, Shanen Denise Grate, 39, sneaked a lighter into a jail cell on Friday and set a roll of toilet paper on fire. […]
1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
abcnews4.com
SLED check at CCU-area bar leads to multiple fake ID, underage drinking arrests
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several underage people were arrested last weekend after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted an underage drinking operation. Online booking records show more than 20 arrests related to underage drinking. Reports from Conway police show citations were issued and arrests were made after a check at the Crooked Floor Tavern, located at 702 Highway 544, across from the Coastal Carolina University campus, in the Conway area. SLED confirmed Friday evening they made a handful of arrests during the operation.
WMBF
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. MORE COVERAGE | Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says. Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle...
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
live5news.com
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
WMBF
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
