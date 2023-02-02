ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for the suspects in an armed robbery at a Dollar General Sunday night. The robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. on 9006 Pleasant Hill Dr, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say security cameras at the Dollar General captured photos...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Sunday night in Georgetown County. It happened at a Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive shortly before 10:00 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police conduct investigation near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are conducting an active investigation near Loris, according to a social media post from the department. At 3:40 p.m., Horry County police said the area of Highway 45 and Lawson Road had reopened. “The investigation is active and ongoing, but no further traffic interruptions are currently anticipated,” police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

WANTED: Police Seeking Whereabouts Of Murder Suspect

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a murder suspect. Markaus Devaugh Davis is wanted by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office for Murder and Attempted Murder, in reference to an incident which occurred on January 21st, 2023, on Sandy Acres Drive, in Dillon County. If...
WMBF

Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
LORIS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SLED check at CCU-area bar leads to multiple fake ID, underage drinking arrests

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several underage people were arrested last weekend after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted an underage drinking operation. Online booking records show more than 20 arrests related to underage drinking. Reports from Conway police show citations were issued and arrests were made after a check at the Crooked Floor Tavern, located at 702 Highway 544, across from the Coastal Carolina University campus, in the Conway area. SLED confirmed Friday evening they made a handful of arrests during the operation.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

