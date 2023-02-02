Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Related
Shelters open to the public amid cold temperatures
Shelters like Open Door Mission and House of Mercy are open to the public amid cold temperatures to ensure everyone stays warm.
rochesterfirst.com
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday
How local donations are helping Ukrainians’ fight …. It’s been almost one year exactly since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout this war, the generosity from people in Rochester has been seen on the frontlines helping Ukrainians fight for their freedom. Read more: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/ukraine-crisis/how-local-donations-are-helping-ukrainians-fight-for-freedom-and-whats-needed-next/. Honorees for Rochester St. Patty’s Day...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Outreach workers across NY help get unhoused people out of the cold
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outreach workers in cities and counties across New York state are doing everything they can to help unhoused people get out of the cold. At barely over the zero-degree mark, homeless advocate Andy Carey is reaching out to people who remain outside in the cold. He’s...
13 WHAM
Shelter preparing to welcome extra guests ahead of frigid cold snap in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The dangerous cold in the forecast is prompting heightened concerns for the homeless. With temperatures expected in the single digits Friday and into Saturday, local organizations are coming together to help get people off the streets and into warm spaces. A Code Blue is in effect...
westsidenewsny.com
Prevent a blood shortage by donating in February
Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.
wxxinews.org
The Polar Plunge brings hundreds into the chilly waters of Lake Ontario for Special Olympics
Close to 1,500 people, many dressed in a variety of wild costumes, braved the cold waters of Lake Ontario at Ontario Beach Park on Sunday for the annual Polar Plunge sponsored by Special Olympics. It’s a fundraiser for that organization, and even though participants were lucky they weren’t facing the...
WHEC TV-10
House fire on Galusha Street displaces four people
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department said they received a call this morning for a fire on Galusha Street. Everyone who lived in the home was able to escape on their own, and fire crews were able to get the fire under control. One firefighter was hurt, but...
Rochester announces “R-Connect” community resource and employment fairs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans and the City of Rochester announced on Friday the start of the of “R-Connect” Community Resource and Employment Fairs. The program will start on February 8, and is a series of community resource and employment fairs by the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services where residents can […]
City of Rochester announces Friday’s hours for R-Centers, libraries
If you lose heat or if there's someone in need of assistance, call 311.
rochesterfirst.com
Despite ice-cold, 2,000 attend Lakeside Winter Fest at Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th annual Lakeside Winter Celebration attracted about 2,000 people Saturday. Even with temperatures at zero, Jim Farr, the Chairman of the Ontario Beach Park Committee said those folks all braved the chills, wind, and ice for the following:. “We had a whole bunch of...
SNAP ending ‘Emergency Allotments,’ will impact over 62,000 households in Monroe County
By the end of 2022, approximately half of all states — including New York — still permitted the issuance of these extra benefits.
Friday evening school and business closings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
13 WHAM
Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road
Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
How local donations are helping Ukrainians’ fight for freedom and what’s needed next
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been almost one year exactly since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout this war, the generosity from people in Rochester has been seen on the frontlines helping Ukrainians fight for their freedom. When the war first broke out in February of last year, Roc Maidan met at their Culture Center to figure […]
Lakeside Winterfest provides a weekend of family fun, including Polar Plunge
The 37th Lakeside Winterfest Celebration will take place Saturday and Sunday at Ontario Beach Park and is set to feature multiple family fun activities.
wxxinews.org
Frigid temperatures for Friday into Saturday morning, with some lake snow
Friday into early Saturday will see the coldest blast of winter, at least temperature-wise, that we’ve seen so far this season. The National Weather Service has Winter Weather and Wind Chill advisories for parts of our area including Monroe County from early Friday morning into early Saturday morning. The...
wxxinews.org
Teen Empowerment representatives on their plans for 2023
Leaders, staff, and alumni at Teen Empowerment have their sights set on a new capital project that they say will transform their work and its impact in the community. The non-profit hires city youth as organizers to work in the neighborhoods where they live. Its plans include opening a new youth center and headquarters later this year, thanks, in part, to a large gift from a philanthropist. The gift comes at a time of divestment and an increase in violence in Rochester neighborhoods.
RG&E: What to do if you are experiencing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many RG&E and NYSEG customers who have been dealing with billing issues with two companies are able to express their frustration throughout multiple outlets, including public forums and complaint forms. The New York State Department of Public Service (NYSDPS) has an always available form on their website for customers to submit. […]
As arctic blast rips through, experts warn to stay indoors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As temperatures continue to drop across the region, experts are warning folks to be ready for things like frostbite and hypothermia… and are encouraging people to stay indoors if possible. “Yeah, so we’ve been tracking some extreme temperatures this week,” said Jordan Guerrein, NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. […]
Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
Comments / 0