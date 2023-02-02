ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

rochesterfirst.com

Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday

How local donations are helping Ukrainians’ fight …. It’s been almost one year exactly since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout this war, the generosity from people in Rochester has been seen on the frontlines helping Ukrainians fight for their freedom. Read more: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/ukraine-crisis/how-local-donations-are-helping-ukrainians-fight-for-freedom-and-whats-needed-next/. Honorees for Rochester St. Patty’s Day...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Outreach workers across NY help get unhoused people out of the cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outreach workers in cities and counties across New York state are doing everything they can to help unhoused people get out of the cold. At barely over the zero-degree mark, homeless advocate Andy Carey is reaching out to people who remain outside in the cold. He’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Prevent a blood shortage by donating in February

Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

House fire on Galusha Street displaces four people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department said they received a call this morning for a fire on Galusha Street. Everyone who lived in the home was able to escape on their own, and fire crews were able to get the fire under control. One firefighter was hurt, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Despite ice-cold, 2,000 attend Lakeside Winter Fest at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th annual Lakeside Winter Celebration attracted about 2,000 people Saturday. Even with temperatures at zero, Jim Farr, the Chairman of the Ontario Beach Park Committee said those folks all braved the chills, wind, and ice for the following:. “We had a whole bunch of...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Friday evening school and business closings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road

Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Teen Empowerment representatives on their plans for 2023

Leaders, staff, and alumni at Teen Empowerment have their sights set on a new capital project that they say will transform their work and its impact in the community. The non-profit hires city youth as organizers to work in the neighborhoods where they live. Its plans include opening a new youth center and headquarters later this year, thanks, in part, to a large gift from a philanthropist. The gift comes at a time of divestment and an increase in violence in Rochester neighborhoods.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E: What to do if you are experiencing issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many RG&E and NYSEG customers who have been dealing with billing issues with two companies are able to express their frustration throughout multiple outlets, including public forums and complaint forms. The New York State Department of Public Service (NYSDPS) has an always available form on their website for customers to submit. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

As arctic blast rips through, experts warn to stay indoors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As temperatures continue to drop across the region, experts are warning folks to be ready for things like frostbite and hypothermia… and are encouraging people to stay indoors if possible. “Yeah, so we’ve been tracking some extreme temperatures this week,” said Jordan Guerrein, NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. […]
ROCHESTER, NY

