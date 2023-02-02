Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Man shot in Mayfair attempted robbery being held by police, officials say
MAYFAIR - An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia's Mayfair section. Police say a home on 2900 block of McKinley Street was the target of the attempted robbery just before midnight. A 31-year-old man was shot one time in the arm, and transported to...
fox29.com
Man dead, woman in custody after shots fired in North Philadelphia bedroom, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted inside a North Philadelphia home Sunday morning, claiming the life a 30-year-old man. Police say the man was found shot three times in the back and shoulder in the bedroom of an apartment on the 2100 block of 21st street just before 11:30 a.m. He...
fox29.com
Father and son, 5, both shot and injured outside Northeast Philadelphia homes
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A 5-year-old boy and his father were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night, and both are said to still be recovering. Officials said the dad, a 38-year-old man, was shot twice in his hip and the boy was shot once in his elbow on the 12000 block of Verda Drive around 9 p.m.
fox29.com
Police seek pick-up truck driver after fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's parking lot in Levittown
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bristol Township are searching for the driver they say fled the scene after a pedestrian was hit and killed in an area McDonald’s parking lot. Officials said the incident happened late Sunday afternoon, a little before 4:15, in the parking lot of McDonald’s on the 7700 block of Bristol Pike, in Levittown.
fox29.com
Man in custody after woman killed in Rite Aid stabbing in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after police say a Rite Aid became the scene of a deadly stabbing Friday night. The 34-year-old victim was found suffering from two stab wounds to the side of her body inside a Rite Aid on the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
fox29.com
Pemberton Township Police Department announces death of local officer
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The Pemberton Township Police Department has announced the death of a fellow officer with the force. According to the department's Facebook page, patrolman Officer Brian Lucykanish died. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and all members of his law enforcement and United...
fox29.com
Woman, 29, killed in Wilmington triple shooting; 2 men injured, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 29-year-old woman is dead and two men are injured after someone opened fire on them in Wilmington. According to authorities, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police and medics arrived to find two of the...
fox29.com
Man critically injured after he was shot on a North Philadelphia street, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was critically injured when he was shot on a North Philadelphia street. Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Garnet Street just before 5:30 Sunday evening, on the report of a shooting. The...
fox29.com
SEPTA train evacuated after car derails, authorities say
A SEPTA train was evacuated after a train car derailed in Philadelphia, according to authorities. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
fox29.com
Charges filed against accused teenage carjacker shot by passenger with license to carry
PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged a teenager who police say was shot several times when he attempted to carjack someone who has a license to carry a firearm. The 17-year-old allegedly opened the door of a Honda Civic with two people inside that was parked on the 1800...
fox29.com
Police: Man critically injured after he is shot multiple times inside West Philadelphia corner store
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times inside a West Philadelphia corner store. According to officials, the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 59th Street Saturday evening, about 5:30. Responding officers from the 19th District rushed the man...
fox29.com
Officials: 1 injured, 23 evacuated from homes after gas leak in Trenton
PHILADELPHIA - A gas leak in Trenton left one person injured and prompted evacuations of homes in the area, according to officials. Authorities say the gas leak occurred in a home on the 100 block of Fulton Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Trenton Fire Department responded to the...
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought, $40K reward offered in Kingsessing triple shooting that killed 2 people
KINGSESSING - Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a January triple shooting that killed two people and critically injured a third and announced a $40,000 reward in the arrest and conviction of the two suspects. According to officials, the shooting happened when two men opened fire outside on a...
fox29.com
Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot and killed inside Philadelphia grocery store
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Friday night inside a Philadelphia grocery store. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and...
fox29.com
Philadelphia Fire offers tips and safety measures to be safe at home during dangerous cold blast
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The wind is howling and temperatures are dropping fast into the teens on Friday evening and Saturday. Philadelphians were layered up in scarves, hats and gloves including Blue Rickman. Rickman and her mini Goldendoodle were out at Columbus Square Dog Park in South Philly. "I am absolutely...
fox29.com
Man, 54, critical after he was shot multiple times on a Kensington street, police say
KENSINGTON - A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Kensington. Officials say the man was found in the street suffering from gunshot wounds in his buttocks and both legs. The shooting happened Friday afternoon, around 2:30, on the 1900 block of Hart Lane.
fox29.com
Officials: SEPTA train evacuated, service temporarily shut down after car slips off tracks
PHILADELPHIA - A ride home took an unexpected turn for several SEPTA passengers after an incident onboard a train late Saturday night. SEPTA officials say one of six train cars partially slipped off the tracks between 2nd and Girard streets as service was coming to an end around midnight. Lines...
fox29.com
Philadelphia gets $500M from Biden admin. for badly needed water system upgrades
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia on Friday was awarded half a billion dollars from the federal government to upgrade its weathered water system that includes miles worth of decades-old pipes. The Philadelphia Water Department reports there are 31 hundred miles of water lines in the city with an average age of 77...
fox29.com
FOX 29 Presents You Decide: Philadelphia's Next Mayor
Philadelphia is in the middle of what may be a historic season. With so many candidates in the running for the city's next mayor, it's important to have all the information to make educated decisions.
