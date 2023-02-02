ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Pemberton Township Police Department announces death of local officer

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The Pemberton Township Police Department has announced the death of a fellow officer with the force. According to the department's Facebook page, patrolman Officer Brian Lucykanish died. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and all members of his law enforcement and United...
PEMBERTON, NJ
fox29.com

Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 21, shot and killed inside Philadelphia grocery store

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Friday night inside a Philadelphia grocery store. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy