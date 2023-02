- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 43 - Average earnings 2021: $54,810 annually; $26.35 hourly - 2021 employment: 31,400 - Projected job growth by 2031: 4.0% (below average) Plasterers and stucco masons prep surfaces and cover surrounding areas so they don't get splashed with excess material before mixing and applying plaster or stucco. They may also need to assemble, set up, and climb temporary scaffolding. Employees need little to no previous experience, but they will need some training to perform this job.

2 DAYS AGO