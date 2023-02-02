ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Lanny Poffo, former pro wrestler and WWE legend’s brother, dies

By Michael Reiner
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYPDd_0kaa3zSA00

( WKBN ) – The brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage has passed away, according to multiple reports.

Pro wrestling great Hacksaw Jim Duggan confirmed on social media that former WWE wrestler and manager Lanny Poffo, 68, has died

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny,” Hacksaw Jim Duggan said on Twitter.

Poffo is the real-life brother of Angelo Poffo, who performed as “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Angelo Poffo died in May 2011.

Why Kelce brother’s wife is bringing OB-GYN to Super Bowl

Poffo first appeared in WWE in 1985 as “Leaping” Lanny Poffo, where he would read poems to the crowd. He then became “The Genius,” as he was dressed in a graduation cap and gown and feuded with the likes of Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Koko B. Ware. He also served as an on-screen manager for “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig for a brief period of time.

“Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, ‘Leaping’ Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE,” WWE wrote on its site Thursday . “While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect [Curt Hennig]. WWE extends its condolences to Poffo’s family, friends and fans.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Retired NYPD officer, boyfriend found dead in Brooklyn home

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A retired NYPD officer and her boyfriend were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in a home in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. Retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job, 49, and her boyfriend, Alex Delone, 52, were both found dead lying in bed in Job’s home on Beverley Road […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, arrested in Brooklyn teen’s shooting death

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a 16-year-old alleged killer on Wednesday, months after he allegedly shot another teen in Brooklyn, officials said. The suspect, who has not been named because of his age, was taken into custody on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He allegedly fatally shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man attacks 90-year-old owner of beloved East Village candy store

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked the 90-year-old owner of a beloved East Village candy store on Tuesday, officials said. Ray Alvarez, who opened his Avenue A shop in 1974, was outside early on Tuesday getting some fresh air when an unidentified man carrying a package walked up. The man asked Alvarez if […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Group of thieves attack, threaten store workers in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of four thieves attacked and threatened workers while robbing two Brooklyn convenience stores last week, police said on Sunday. In the first incident, the worker, 26, confronted the man who tried to steal some rolling papers from the store at 925 Livonia Ave. on Jan. 29 at around 9:25 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday. After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman tersely […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly slashed in Manhattan subway station attack: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pocket knife-wielding attacker repeatedly slashed a man on a Midtown subway platform, police said late Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 37, was on the southbound platform in the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station on the E and M lines around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant approached […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and killed Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
PIX11

Police warn of pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. Four different pickpocketing incidents were reported at Elsewhere and Avant Gardner between Friday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the NYPD. During each pickpocketing, the thief bumped into the victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man, wife get decade in prison for terror support

NEW YORK (AP) — A husband-wife militant duo will spend about a decade in prison after each of them pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to a terrorist organization. Prosecutors say the man told a law enforcement officer posing as a terrorism sympathizer that he wanted to carry out a terror attack in […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man seriously injured in stabbing in front of Manhattan McDonald’s

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed in front of a McDonald’s in Midtown Manhattan, police said Friday.  The 41-year-old victim was attacked on Dec. 31 on Seventh Avenue near 40th Street, officials said. The attacker fled into the subway system after stabbing the victim. A knife was recovered at the scene.  Emergency […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Beyonce ticket demand 800% higher than tickets available: Ticketmaster

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s easy to imagine millions of Beyonce fans across the country logging into their Ticketmaster accounts this week and thinking, “You Won’t Break My Soul.” Consider it a declaration of sorts, made by weary concertgoers who wonder if the company has truly learned its lesson after a botched Taylor Swift concert […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy