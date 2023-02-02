Northeastern states offer the highest wages for seniors

After adjusting for cost of living, Northeastern states tend to offer higher wages for senior workers, led by Massachusetts and Connecticut, where the median senior working full-time earns more than $70,000 annually. Many of these top locations tend to have higher wages than other parts of the country generally, but senior population is also a major factor. In seven of the 10 best-paying states for seniors, the share of the population aged 65+ exceeds the national share of 16.8%. And in all but one of the top 10 states, seniors account for an above-average percentage of the total full-time workforce.

At the metro level, Northeastern locations are also well-represented on the list of best-paying locations for working seniors. Each of the top four highest-paying cities for working seniors are found in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions of the U.S. This includes the nation-leading Washington, D.C. metro, where the typical working senior earns an adjusted wage of $73,649 annually.

The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the best-paying locations for working seniors, researchers at Smartest Dollar calculated the cost-of-living adjusted median annual wage for seniors working full-time. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater unadjusted median annual wage for seniors working full-time was ranked higher. For the purposes of this analysis, seniors were considered to be age 65 and older.

Here are the best-paying U.S. metropolitan areas for working seniors.