ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Wages for seniors have been trending upward

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ts95O_0kaa3t9o00

Working seniors have benefited from steadily rising wages as they have become a larger part of the workforce. In inflation-adjusted dollars, the median wage for a full-time working senior has grown from $41,715 in 2000 to $55,000 in 2021. And within the last decade, the median wage for seniors surpassed the median wage for the rest of the working-age population, whose wages have largely been stagnant. Today, the typical full-time working senior earns $3,000 more annually than the typical worker aged 16 to 64.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

'Shocking:' U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs as unemployment drops to lowest since 1969

(The Center Square) - The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969. By comparison, there were 260,000 jobs added in December 2022 and the 517,000 was the largest increase since 568,000 in July 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional...
Wyoming News

Economy Is Improving, but Recession Risk, Inflation Still Hover

The latest bevy of government data shows prices are declining, wage growth has slowed and people aren’t spending like they used to. By all appearances it seems inflation is, indeed, being tamed. But at this point it’s still uncertain whether the U.S. is in the clear or instead glimpsing a recession on the horizon. Kathryn Anne Edwards, an economist, independent policy consultant and adjunct at Rand Corp., uses a “bad...
Wyoming News

‘Debt-Proof’ Credit Cards Lower Some Barriers but Raise Their Own

A credit card that makes it essentially impossible to overextend yourself, while also helping your credit scores? Sounds a bit like having your cake and eating it, too. And what if, as icing on that slice, that card advertised no credit check, no security deposit, no fees, not even an interest rate? For credit newbies and second-chance seekers, that's a sweet recipe, and it's becoming easier to find. In recent...
ILLINOIS STATE
Wyoming News

50 most physical jobs in America

While many Americans spend most of their working days glued to a computer screen, others exert a great deal of energy due to the physical nature of their work. Stacker ranked the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a system developed by the U.S. Department of Labor providing information for 873 occupations within the United States economy. O*NET uses professional occupational analysts to determine the importance of certain skills and abilities, as well as the...
Wyoming News

#33. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 43 - Average earnings 2021: $35,280 annually; $16.96 hourly - 2021 employment: 47,100 - Projected job growth by 2031: 4.1% (below average) With duties such as adjusting and mounting saw blades, operating wood-sawing machines, and mounting blades, sawing machine setters need dexterity and steadiness while being exposed to hazardous equipment all day. This job usually requires a high school diploma or equivalent.
Wyoming News

#15. Floor sanders and finishers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 56 - Level of stamina required: 45 - Average earnings 2021: $44,380 annually; $21.34 hourly - 2021 employment: 6,000 - Projected job growth by 2031: 1.6% (below average) Floor sanders and finishers require stamina to complete their duties, which include controlling sanding machinery, removing and loading construction material, and stooping to inspect floors. It usually requires a high school diploma or equivalent, as well as time being trained by an experienced professional.
Wyoming News

#8. Structural iron and steel workers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63 - Level of stamina required: 45 - Average earnings 2021: $61,270 annually; $29.46 hourly - 2021 employment: 69,000 - Projected job growth by 2031: 4.3% (below average) Structural iron and steel workers build structures or frameworks made of iron and steel, but they also need to be able to operate lifting equipment such as cranes or hoists. Forty-two percent of workers have a high school diploma or equivalent, and employees generally need a few months to a year of training to perform the job.
Wyoming News

#32. Helpers—extraction workers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 43 - Average earnings 2021: $40,860 annually; $19.65 hourly - 2021 employment: 6,200 - Projected job growth by 2031: 15.5% (above average) These employees provide assistance to extraction craft workers—those who work with drills or explosives—by monitoring equipment and unloading or organizing materials. They need a quick reaction time, the stamina to operate equipment when needed, and the ability to haul heavy items. Most extraction worker helpers have a high school diploma.
Wyoming News

#23. Drywall and ceiling tile installers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 45 - Average earnings 2021: $54,810 annually; $26.35 hourly - 2021 employment: 111,600 - Projected job growth by 2031: 3.7% (below average) Drywall and ceiling tile installers require the stamina needed to cut openings into structures while spending many hours standing during the installation process. Some job preparation is needed, such as a high school diploma or some type of experience related to the position.
Wyoming News

#31. Carpet installers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 43 - Average earnings 2021: $48,710 annually; $23.42 hourly - 2021 employment: 27,200 - Projected job growth by 2031: -9.0% (below average) Carpet installers must be able to roll out, measure, cut, and put in carpet after inspecting surfaces in homes and buildings. Most of their time is spent stooping low to the ground. Work experience is required, and more than half of employees reported having a high school diploma. You may also like: Richest women in America
Wyoming News

#37. Foundry mold and coremakers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 37 - Average earnings 2021: $39,980 annually; $19.22 hourly - 2021 employment: 14,000 - Projected job growth by 2031: -11.1% (below average) These employees create wax or sand molds and cores used to produce metal casings. Because workers in this job have to be able to sift and pack sand or wax and assemble slabs using tools, they'll need multi-limb coordination and trunk strength to perform their duties. Most workers have at least a high school diploma.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy