Best-Paying Cities for Working Seniors

As the U.S. has navigated the impact of inflation over the past two years, America’s senior population has been particularly affected. With most seniors out of the workforce and living on fixed incomes or retirement savings, rapidly rising cost of living has put a financial strain on older households.

Beyond inflation, however, seniors need more money than ever to live comfortably in retirement. The life expectancy of a 65-year-old in the U.S. has risen by more than four years since 1970. And while older people are living longer, seniors also face greater health issues than the rest of the population, which comes at a high cost. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimate that per-capita health care spending for seniors is nearly three times as high as that for the working-age population.

Amid these financial pressures, more older Americans are at risk of economic insecurity. According to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, approximately half of working households are at risk of not being able to maintain their living standards in retirement.

While most seniors have retirement benefits to rely on through Social Security and employer retirement plans, these benefits have changed over time in ways that encourage people to work longer. Changes to Social Security , including an increase in the full retirement age, larger credits for delaying retirement, and adjustments to benefit payout formulas, have led more seniors to continue working later in life. Private employers have moved away from defined-benefit pension plans in favor of options like 401(k) accounts, which depend more on employees’ contributions to their retirement accounts–incentivizing workers to keep working to contribute and save.