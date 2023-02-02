The share of seniors that are working full time has more than doubled over the last 20 years

Faced with these circumstances, older Americans are staying in the workforce longer. The share of Americans aged 65 and older working full-time has more than doubled since the turn of the century. In 2000, just 4.2% of seniors worked full-time, while in 2021, 8.6% of the senior population did. The share of seniors working has grown even amid rapid growth in the senior population. The U.S. has nearly 23 million more seniors now than in 2000 due to the aging of the Baby Boomer generation, meaning that millions more seniors are choosing to extend their careers later into life.