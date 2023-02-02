ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary-of-the-woods, IN

Woods Giving Day to raise funds for SMWC

By Molly Cummings, Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWPBp_0kaa3hoK00

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is getting ready to hold its largest fundraising day of the year.

Woods Giving Day will be on Tuesday, February 7. The school says their goal is to reach 100,000 donors within a 24-hour period.

Nearly 100 students, staff, faculty, and alumni volunteers will be making calls and holding events in order to raise funds.

ISU Credit Union has announced they will be matching donations made by residents of the Wabash Valley that day, up to $2,500. The money raised during Woods Giving Day goes primarily to The Woods Fund, which is the college’s unrestricted operating budget.

“Anything from student scholarships to helping to maintain our historical building,” SMWC Advancement Officer Jessica Crawford said. “The donations raised that day will go to impact our students and their overall experience here at The Woods.”

This year’s Woods Giving Day will be dedicated to former SMWC Trustee Jerry Hellmann, who passed away in October of 2022.

To learn more about Woods Giving Day or how to donate, click here .

