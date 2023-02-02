ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles

Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen discusses off-season plans

The New York Giants are entering a crucial offseason coming off of their most successful season in the last decade. The goal for second-year general manager Joe Schoen is to build on the team’s newfound success. Schoen recently discussed the Giants’ plans for the offseason, saying the organization is “in much better shape this year.”
NEW YORK STATE
sportszion.com

Ex-Giants center Shaun O’Hara faces backlash after comparing Tom Brady’s retirement to 9/11, JFK assassination

Tom Brady’s retirement from football is a major event, but NFL Network analyst Shaun O’Hara completely bungled an effort to put a numerical value on it. Many people felt compelled to express their appreciation for Brady when he declared his second resignation from the NFL on Wednesday morning. Former New York Giants offensive lineman Shaun O’Hara went on NFL Network and made a blatantly insulting comparison between Brady’s revelation and the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the killing of John F. Kennedy.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets

Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future

After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has quickly become a core player and a team leader. If there was any doubt about that, one only needed to see his recent Twitter activity to see the leadership mantle he has taken on. Gardner sent a pair of tweets jokingly recruiting Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr... The post Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
WHYY

Super Bowl-bound Eagles are built around QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Hurts in 2020 came with as much hand-wringing as intrigue regarding how to use the talented Heisman Trophy finalist. The Eagles already had quarterback Carson Wentz locked into a $128 million contract. They certainly had more pressing needs at the time on all sides of the ball.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

Eagles fans follow Empire State Building’s lead, take over MSG

A week after the Empire State Building shone Philadelphia Eagles green and white, the fanbase of the NFC champions took over Madison Square Garden. The Philadelphia Eagles have had quite a couple of weeks. In the Divisional Round, the Eagles easily dispatched of the rival New York Giants 38-7. Then, last weekend, Philadelphia defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to win the NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl 57.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade

The New York Jets have made it clear they intend to find a veteran starter for 2023, leaving Zach Wilson’s long-term status with the organization unclear. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they are going to find themselves disappointed. The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson this offseason, according to Jeff Howe... The post Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
