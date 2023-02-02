Related
Deputies search for accused gunman in Ascension Parish; Infant child believed to be with him
Jury convicts Louisiana man for plot to smuggle drugs into prison
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
1 killed in crash overnight
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say
Louisiana daycare worker accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish
1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on Burbank Drive overnight
Monthly community walks aim to end violence, make BR safer
Man arrested in Gonzales drive-by shooting that killed 1, Ascension Parish sheriff says
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
Missing teen found, officials say
BRPD: Man arrested following shooting on Blount Road
Ascension Parish detectives arrest second suspect in Gonzales murder investigation
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Ascension Parish from September
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 3