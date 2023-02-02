ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in crash overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. It happened on Burbank Drive around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. No other details are available...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana daycare worker accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked […]
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire new substitute teachers. The school system announced there will be a Substitute Hiring Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on Burbank Drive overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. It happened on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Blvd. around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. Another person was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Monthly community walks aim to end violence, make BR safer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community leaders and advocates are hoping that routine walks in Baton Rouge will bring about safer neighborhoods. Leaders say they want to end violence in the capital region, and they say the best way to do it is just by having a conversation. “We’re being...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing teen found, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baker Police Department said a missing teen has now been found. Police said Jamenson Anderson, 15, was reported missing around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. They said he was seen wearing black pants, a black hood, a gray Nike skull cap, and cartoon themes shoes.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Man arrested following shooting on Blount Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, following a shooting that left one person hurt. According to BRPD, James Thomas, 48, is being charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Arrest documents...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives arrest second suspect in Gonzales murder investigation

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect from Prairieville in connection with the death of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey Jr. of Gonzales. According to a news release, 21-year-old Ashtin Ursin was charged Feb. 2 with second degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5,000 to $25,000.
GONZALES, LA
fox8live.com

Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
LULING, LA
WAFB

Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Ascension Parish from September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a second man on Thursday, Jan. 2, in connection with a deadly shooting in September of 2022. Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs’ activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k, according to officials.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent, was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
SORRENTO, LA
WAFB

WAFB

