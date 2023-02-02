Read full article on original website
WNDU
Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton harbor police are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle early Sunday. Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Marshall Avenue when they heard a woman screaming. When they found the woman, they discovered 27-year-old Danell Newson dead...
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago.
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
WNDU
One person injured in LaPorte County house fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
WNDU
Free dental screenings today for students in St. Joe County
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County is giving free dental screenings, fluoride varnishes and care tips for students Monday, Feb. 6. The screenings will be at four locations in St. Joseph County (below) and are 3-6 p.m. The event is called ‘Give Kids...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tilly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tilly. For more information on Tilly watch the video above!. To adopt Tilly or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
WNDU
Visitations, funeral to be held this weekend for Father Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two visitations and a funeral will be held this weekend for a staple in the Saint Joseph High School community who passed away last week. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90. Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joe.
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
WNDU
Valentine’s Day specials featured in Goshen February First Fridays
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Goshen is celebrating Valentine’s Day as part of its February First Fridays!. The party is going on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, on Main Street, Washington Street, and Fifth Street, as well as Lincoln Avenue. It includes kids and...
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
WNDU
South Bend pro-life groups rally against abortion pills
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of Notre Dame’s Pro-Life and Right to Life Clubs, as well as Hoosier Voices for Life and Right to Life Michiana came together on Saturday to protest the sale of abortion pills in local pharmacies. The protest took place right outside of both...
WNDU
First Alert Weather
The screenings will be at four locations in St. Joseph County and run 3-6 p.m. The event is called ‘Give Kids a Smile Day.’
WNDU
Only 18 more homes in Benton Harbor need lead pipe removal
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor reports being 99.4% finished with its lead pipe removal process, but it isn’t done yet. “Every lead line has to be out of the ground before we can take a victory lap,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.
WNDU
Local Quilts of Valor chapters celebrate ‘National Sew Day’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Sew Day brings chapters of Quilts of Valor together. The day is focused around sewing blocks for the quilts, showing off some finished pieces, and enjoying the sense of community. Veterans being honored with quilts are also invited to see how the process works,...
WNDU
Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress. Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness...
WNDU
SJC Republicans turn out on last day of candidacy filing for 2023 municipal primary
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Republicans dominated the last day of candidate filing for the South Bend 2023 Municipal Primary Election. On Friday, the GOP added four new names to the mix of city council candidates in the hopes of maintaining its momentum. “We definitely want to capitalize on...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Dental Health
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you noticed a bad odor from your pet’s mouth?. Your pet could be suffering from dental problems. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about National Pet Dental Health Month, and how to keep your pets’ smiles bright!
WNDU
Folks take a frigid dip in Stevensville for a good cause
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Happening Saturday Southwest Michigan’s Polar Plunge. Participants jumped into a tank called ‘The Plungester’ at Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville. Once done plungers had a warm place to change into dry clothes. Money raised will go to charity. After the plunge participants could...
