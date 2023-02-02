ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One person injured in LaPorte County house fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tilly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tilly. For more information on Tilly watch the video above!. To adopt Tilly or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Visitations, funeral to be held this weekend for Father Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two visitations and a funeral will be held this weekend for a staple in the Saint Joseph High School community who passed away last week. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90. Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend pro-life groups rally against abortion pills

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of Notre Dame’s Pro-Life and Right to Life Clubs, as well as Hoosier Voices for Life and Right to Life Michiana came together on Saturday to protest the sale of abortion pills in local pharmacies. The protest took place right outside of both...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Weather

The screenings will be at four locations in St. Joseph County and run 3-6 p.m. The event is called ‘Give Kids a Smile Day.’
WNDU

Only 18 more homes in Benton Harbor need lead pipe removal

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor reports being 99.4% finished with its lead pipe removal process, but it isn’t done yet. “Every lead line has to be out of the ground before we can take a victory lap,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Local Quilts of Valor chapters celebrate ‘National Sew Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Sew Day brings chapters of Quilts of Valor together. The day is focused around sewing blocks for the quilts, showing off some finished pieces, and enjoying the sense of community. Veterans being honored with quilts are also invited to see how the process works,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress. Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Dental Health

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you noticed a bad odor from your pet’s mouth?. Your pet could be suffering from dental problems. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about National Pet Dental Health Month, and how to keep your pets’ smiles bright!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Folks take a frigid dip in Stevensville for a good cause

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Happening Saturday Southwest Michigan’s Polar Plunge. Participants jumped into a tank called ‘The Plungester’ at Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville. Once done plungers had a warm place to change into dry clothes. Money raised will go to charity. After the plunge participants could...
STEVENSVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy