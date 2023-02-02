Read full article on original website
Exploring the Frozen Frontier: The 5 Coldest Towns in Montana
Montana is known for its rugged beauty, outdoor recreation, and dramatic landscapes. However, it is also a state that experiences some of the harshest winter weather in the country. With its high elevations, long nights, and frequent snowstorms, Montana can be a challenging place to live during the winter months.
Unorthodox Ways To Possibly End Montana’s Housing Crisis
Housing prices have risen so high so fast since 2019 that it's had an effect on Montana culturally. Locals were never excited about the idea of new neighbors, but the frustration with housing is now at a level where a simple phrase such as "I'm new here" is enough to make a Montanan wince.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ypradio.org
Feds to explore delisting of Greater Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday that it is exploring whether grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems are sufficiently recovered to no longer be considered as an endangered species. The agency’s announcement was welcomed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and other Republican officials,...
Montana 3rd Most Expensive State in the US to Buy a Dozen Roses
Rent and eggs aren't the only things that are sky-high in Big Sky Country. According to data compiled by Financebuzz.com, Montana is one of the most expensive places to buy a dozen roses too. In fact, we pay the 3rd highest amount, after Hawaii and Nevada. Roses are one of...
Valentine’s Day In Montana Can Be A Couple’s Paradise
Not everyone celebrates Valentine's Day. Some say it is a holiday that was manufactured by the greeting card, florist and chocolate industries. But for some, they fully embrace the holiday and use it as a chance to get away and enjoy each other's company. By mid February, the thought of getting out of Montana and going somewhere tropical can be very appealing. Not everyone can afford a trip to Hawaii or Cabo this time of year. There are plenty of romantic options in our own back yard in Montana, and with imagination and a swimsuit, some may even feel tropical.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Montana
Montana is one of the frontier states that still have a reputation for adventure and wonder. This is especially true when it comes to wildlife and natural beauty. In fact, the name “Montana” actually comes from a Spanish word that means “mountainous”! Like many states with a lot of natural beauty, however, there are a lot of extremes. Whether it’s the landscape or the weather, Montana is a land of extremes. Today, we are going to be taking a look at this amazing state to determine the coldest temperature ever recorded in Montana. Let’s get started!
Survey Help: Montana FWP Has an Eye on Our Bowfishing Interests
If the sport was not gaining momentum in Montana, would FWP want to know more about our interests in it?. Depending on the sample size, responses could affect rules, regulations, additional eligible bodies of water, species and more. But whatever the reasons, they hope to hear from Montana anglers on the subject. They did point out that "your participation in this survey is confidential and helps our fisheries biologists to better manage fish in Montana." So, hmm.
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
Love Estate Auctions? Here’s How to Find Them in Montana
Auctions and estate sales have always been very popular in Montana, and there are still dozens of auctions held every month. Here are the basics on where to find the auctions and how they work... Even though estate sales of any kind are generally held after a member of a...
Montana takes a stand against livestock-related crimes with new bill
HELENA, MT. - In Montana, a new bill has been proposed to help protect livestock against criminals. The 68th Legislature of Montana has passed a bill called HB 159.1 which changes the laws related to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. The bill transfers the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock. This is important because the department will now be the only entity responsible for administrating the Livestock Crimestoppers Program.
kmmsam.com
Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana
By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
Western Montana winter precipitation report
As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
Chilling Winter Movie Scenes That Could Actually Be Montana
Well, the Groundhog saw his shadow today, so according to Phil, we’ll be having six more weeks of winter. It’s already been a brutal winter in Montana. In December, we had snow and bitter cold that rivaled winters past. High snow totals and temperatures in the negatives has everyone feeling like winter should be over. Groundhog or not, it’s unlikely that things will warm up too much any time soon.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
Montana Towns as Sweetheart Phrases: 2 funny 4ever
I have a fever and the only cure is writing articles about how Montana towns are similar to other things. I wrote about how Montana towns are similar to Spongebob characters and Simpsons characters, but now I'm taking this to the next level. You know those chalky, sweetheart candies with...
Chinese Balloon Sparks Outrage by Montana Officials
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The high-altitude Chinese balloon that hovered over Montana this week has sparked a great deal of comment from both state and federal officials. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Friday and said his first instinct was to ‘shoot it down’.
Montana bill addresses security and foreign ownership of land
A Miles City legislator has a bill that addresses the potential spying by other countries. Some were concerned about the Chinese even before the Chinese spy balloon over Billings this week.
