Big Freedia to Open New Orleans-Based Hotel and Nightclub

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtlJD_0kaa2sJI00

As if Big Freedia could get any bigger, the star has announced plans to open a hotel and nightclub in her home of New Orleans, Louisiana.

“This dream of mine has been in the works for a long time, I’ll be one of the first black hotel owners in New Orleans,” the hip-hop icon shared on social media. “Will keep y’all posted on the official opening date, can’t wait to see y’all at Hotel Freedia.”

See her post below.

A recent article on Nola.com confirmed that the project will break ground this spring in the hopes that Hotel Freedia will be in operation by Mardi Gras 2024. Located on Decatur and Frenchmen streets in the Crescent City’s Faubourg Marigny neighborhood, the multi-purpose nightclub-restaurant-music venue will be one-of-a-kind.

“People will have a chance to come in, taste Freedia’s recipes, and get the whole full New Orleans bounce experience,” she detailed the concept to Essence last spring. “So many things will happen at Hotel Freedia that will definitely have all the locals and tourists stopping by to see what’s happening.”

With big business plans glimmering on the horizon, it’s difficult not to look back on Big Freedia’s luminescent year in 2022. After the pandemic put things into perspective for her, she has been an unstoppable force.

“It was a time to sit back and reflect and release and rejuvenate myself,” she told American Songwriter of that period. “To figure out new ways and new opportunities to put out different things. … I learned just how resilient I am and that nothing can stop me.”

Since then, the star has been featured on Beyoncé’s smash hit “Break My Soul.” She also released several solo efforts and joint projects, including a recent collaboration with electro-pop artist Riotron for the track, “DROP A BOMB.”

Photo by Nelson Cosey / Courtesy Warner Music Group

