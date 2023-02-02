ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy

A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Valentine’s Day In Montana Can Be A Couple’s Paradise

Not everyone celebrates Valentine's Day. Some say it is a holiday that was manufactured by the greeting card, florist and chocolate industries. But for some, they fully embrace the holiday and use it as a chance to get away and enjoy each other's company. By mid February, the thought of getting out of Montana and going somewhere tropical can be very appealing. Not everyone can afford a trip to Hawaii or Cabo this time of year. There are plenty of romantic options in our own back yard in Montana, and with imagination and a swimsuit, some may even feel tropical.
Showtime documentary focuses on Montana cases of missing, murdered Indigenous girls

A spotlight is once again on Big Horn County in a new documentary series on Showtime that highlights the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous girls and women. The three-part series explores the unsolved deaths of Henny Scott, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places and Selena Not Afraid and the contributing factors to the county’s disproportionately high rate of such cases.
Chilling Winter Movie Scenes That Could Actually Be Montana

Well, the Groundhog saw his shadow today, so according to Phil, we’ll be having six more weeks of winter. It’s already been a brutal winter in Montana. In December, we had snow and bitter cold that rivaled winters past. High snow totals and temperatures in the negatives has everyone feeling like winter should be over. Groundhog or not, it’s unlikely that things will warm up too much any time soon.
Montana photographer captures alleged Chinese spy balloon | On Balance

Alleged spy balloon: Photographer Chase Doak spotted the unusual object in the sky over Montana and grabbed his camera. Now, his images are appearing on numerous internet sites and television stations. #Chinesespyballoon #Spyballoon #China. Montana photographer captures alleged Chinese spy …. Alleged spy balloon: Photographer Chase Doak spotted the unusual...
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Montana

Montana is one of the frontier states that still have a reputation for adventure and wonder. This is especially true when it comes to wildlife and natural beauty. In fact, the name “Montana” actually comes from a Spanish word that means “mountainous”! Like many states with a lot of natural beauty, however, there are a lot of extremes. Whether it’s the landscape or the weather, Montana is a land of extremes. Today, we are going to be taking a look at this amazing state to determine the coldest temperature ever recorded in Montana. Let’s get started!
Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana

By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
Montana Needs More Investigators and Prosecutors, Says AG

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking the state legislature for funds to hire more personnel to fight human trafficking and narcotics, in addition to more Highway Patrol Troopers and prosecutors to stem the tide of crime flowing into the state due to drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Montana takes a stand against livestock-related crimes with new bill

HELENA, MT. - In Montana, a new bill has been proposed to help protect livestock against criminals. The 68th Legislature of Montana has passed a bill called HB 159.1 which changes the laws related to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. The bill transfers the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock. This is important because the department will now be the only entity responsible for administrating the Livestock Crimestoppers Program.
Cowgirls, Stay at This Authentic Montana Ranch This Summer

Some of my favorite memories of growing up in Montana include the time I spent on my grandparent’s ranch. It was on these visits that I spent the most time outside, playing hide and seek in a grove of trees, packing a lunch and following the barely worn tire tracks to the creek for some midday fishing, or riding the horses, Tasha and Ace.
FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming

CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
The Top 12 Words And Phrases That Should Be Banned In Montana.

It seems that every few years there are new phrases or words that become very popular. Growing up in the 80s', we had phrases like "Totally Awesome", "Totally Rad", and "Like, Totally". Nowadays we've become so lazy, that instead of actually saying the whole word we just started abbreviating them. Words such as deets, totes, and apps have replaced actual words like details, totally, and appetizers.
MONTANA STATE
