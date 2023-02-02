As part of its efforts to increase tourism, Saudi Arabia announced this week the launch of a free stopover visa for stays of up to four days, including a free hotel night. Travelers flying on the national air carriers Saudia or Flynas will be able to remain in the country for up to 96 hours, or four days, with a complimentary digital visa that the tourism board says can be obtained in less than three minutes through an integration with the airlines’ booking platforms.

