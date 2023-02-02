ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveller.com

Hong Kong is set to give away over 500,000 free flight tickets

Has Hong Kong always been on your bucket list? Now might be the perfect time to make finally make plans to visit, as The Hong Kong department of tourism is set to give away over half a million free flight tickets in a bid to draw more tourists. The announcements...
cntraveler.com

Saudi Arabia’s New Stopover Flight Visa Includes a Free Night at a Hotel

As part of its efforts to increase tourism, Saudi Arabia announced this week the launch of a free stopover visa for stays of up to four days, including a free hotel night. Travelers flying on the national air carriers Saudia or Flynas will be able to remain in the country for up to 96 hours, or four days, with a complimentary digital visa that the tourism board says can be obtained in less than three minutes through an integration with the airlines’ booking platforms.
SFGate

Hong Kong woos tourists with air tickets and vouchers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hong Kong (AP) — Hong Kong will give away air tickets and vouchers to woo tourists back to the international financial hub, racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations in a fierce regional competition. During the...
TravelPulse

Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight

In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
MySanAntonio

The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Thrillist

You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now

Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy