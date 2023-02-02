ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
BULLARD, TX
KSST Radio

Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested

February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Tyler man found guilty in 2021 car crash that killed passenger

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second day of a trial for a Tyler man accused of leaving a man to die after crashing through a fence ended Friday with a guilty verdict. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, was charged with with accident involving death. The jury delivered a guilty verdict and Judge Austin Reeve Jackson will decide his sentence in March.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
GRAND SALINE, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Deputies charged Jacob Lee Durst, 31, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily harm and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Durst was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $100,000. Deputies charged Jordan Titus McNeal, 23, of Dallas, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Got Warrants In Tyler, TX? Warrant Solution Program Runs Through February

Stop "Riding Dirty" And Get Those Warrants Cleared Up! The City Of Tyler Is Offering Up Help!. Take it from me, when you get a ticket when you're just barely making ends meet can be stressful. Which is why in many cases, a lot of folks choose to take their chances on getting locked up over paying whatever fines the court has assessed you. Well if you're tried of "riding dirty", here's your chance to get your stuff squared away.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing Cherokee County elderly man with cognitive impairment

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 77-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen around noon Tuesday. Pablo Torres Martinez is Hispanic, 5’03’ and weighs 173 pounds. He has gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt, blue jeans, and black western boots, according to a Silver Alert that was issued.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, according to Texas DPS. Officials said that the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport. All four occupants have been taken out of the plane, according to officials. DPS said they are waiting at the scene of the […]
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County declares local state of disaster

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

