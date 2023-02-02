Read full article on original website
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County District Attorney's Office has decided to not seek the death penalty for one of three men accused of killing four people in Cherokee County while trying to steal a handgun in July 2021. Jesse Pawlowski, Billy Phillips and Dylan Gage Welch are...
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was arrested Tuesday after police officers found 16 injured roosters and many items related to cockfighting, including steel spurs and a ledger used to track supplement injections, according to arrest documents. Roberto Ray Duran, 21, was charged with two counts of cockfighting (space,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice to not seek the death penalty for one of three suspects in the July 2021 quadruple murder. Dylan Welch will not be eligible for the death penalty when he goes to trial for capital murder, according to Cherokee County DA Elmer […]
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a truck involved in a hit and run in which a child sustained injuries. On Jan 30, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck turned right onto Taylor Drive and while turning, accelerated quickly and ended up hitting a […]
January 31, 2023 – Convicted felon Jordan Christopher Martin, age 37, was arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff Department for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Martin, a former resident of Longview Tx now resides in Hopkins County. Martin was indicted in Harrison County Texas for aggravated...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second day of a trial for a Tyler man accused of leaving a man to die after crashing through a fence ended Friday with a guilty verdict. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, was charged with with accident involving death. The jury delivered a guilty verdict and Judge Austin Reeve Jackson will decide his sentence in March.
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
Deputies charged Jacob Lee Durst, 31, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily harm and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Durst was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $100,000. Deputies charged Jordan Titus McNeal, 23, of Dallas, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1...
Stop "Riding Dirty" And Get Those Warrants Cleared Up! The City Of Tyler Is Offering Up Help!. Take it from me, when you get a ticket when you're just barely making ends meet can be stressful. Which is why in many cases, a lot of folks choose to take their chances on getting locked up over paying whatever fines the court has assessed you. Well if you're tried of "riding dirty", here's your chance to get your stuff squared away.
TYLER, Texas — James "Bobby" Evans has passed away at the age of 87 on Feb. 2., According to his obituary. While serving as District Engineer in Tyler, he started the Adopt-A-Highway program, which has now made its way throughout the world. According to TxDot, in 1984, Evans idea...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 77-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen around noon Tuesday. Pablo Torres Martinez is Hispanic, 5’03’ and weighs 173 pounds. He has gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt, blue jeans, and black western boots, according to a Silver Alert that was issued.
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, according to Texas DPS. Officials said that the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport. All four occupants have been taken out of the plane, according to officials. DPS said they are waiting at the scene of the […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
