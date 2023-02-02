ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Camaro from 1993 Waco siege for sale in Vegas

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJYcp_0kaa1GFF00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Owning a piece of history is special to many people, especially if it item is tied to an event that made worldwide headlines. But those headlines are not always good. On April 19, 1993, 76 men, women, and children died in Branch Davidian compound fire in Waco, TX. All of them were followers of one man, David Koresh.

Now, the car that Koresh owned, and is thought to be his escape car, is for sale right here in Las Vegas. The 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe has been dubbed ‘Armageddon’s Relic’ and is being sold at Vegas Auto Gallery by its current owner, Ghost Adventures host and the man behind the Las Vegas Haunted Museum, Zak Bagans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXiSY_0kaa1GFF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SB6JR_0kaa1GFF00

The true asking price is being kept quiet to all but serious buyers, but according to Vegas Auto Gallery General Manager Ken Tangen, it will cost someone six figures to own this ride. It comes with a reprinted copy of the Waco, TX title showing Koresh owned the car. The car itself also has a custom stamp that reads “DAVIDES 427 GO GOD” inscribed on the 500 bhp, 427 cubic inch V8 power block under the hood.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lTD2_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvRmQ_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3Eom_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaLkn_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8rQk_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dveIl_0kaa1GFF00
David Koresh – 1987 (McLennan County Sheriff’s Office)

Waco siege

On the 51st day of an internationally broadcast siege, David Koresh and many of his followers at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, TX died when the buildings went up in flames. The siege was carried out by the U.S. federal government, Texas state law enforcement, and the U.S. military, between February 28 and April 19, 1993.

David Koresh led the Branch Davidians at the Mount Carmel Center ranch in the community of Axtell, Texas, 13 miles northeast of Waco.

The standoff ended 28 years ago this week when the U.S. Justice Department directed the FBI to advance on the compound. Controversy continues to this day over the origins of the fire with some believing the FBI caused it and other believing the Branch Davidians committed suicide.

Suspicions that the group was stockpiling illegal weapons led to the ATF executing a search warrant which led to four government officials and six Branch Davidians being killed. This began the 51-day siege.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvGjY_0kaa1GFF00
Investigators load David Koresh’s Camaro onto a flatbed truck as they prepare to remove it from the destroyed Branch Davidians’ compound, April 24, 1993. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

‘Armageddon’s Relic’

Not much is known about the ownership history of the Camaro before being owned by Koresh. But what happened to it after the siege ended is well documented.

Koresh’s Camaro was damaged by armored law enforcement vehicles and it was moved to a salvage yard in Waco. There some vandals and thieves did more damage to the car before it was sold at a liquidation sale to a wholesaler who sold it on to a Waco auto parts store owner. Then it went to a transmission center owner, who repaired some of the body damage and kept the car for 8 years, according to Vegas Auto Gallery.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxZJd_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQ879_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJA8A_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356w9x_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vumVK_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIeTq_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdmqS_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxRhQ_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2I1y_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e09VX_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BO5HU_0kaa1GFF00
    1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)

In 2003, a Waco businessman named Darrell Makovy bought it, repainted it, put on new tires and sold it at auction in 2004. The Camaro was then bought by Donald Feldpausch of San Antonio, Texas. For 14 years he restored the car to a “retro-original” condition according to Vegas Auto Gallery GM Ken Tangen.

Zak Bagans became the next owner in 2018 and has had the car on display at the Haunted Museum since that time. Bagans did register the ride and outfitted it with a Nevada plate that read “DVLRIDE.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 21

Nancy Linkous Lewis
3d ago

What they did to him and his followers was UNCALLED for and horrible they just wanted to be left alone and live a peaceful life leave it to the GOVERNMENT being involved to ruin your life

Reply(4)
8
Charles Mathews
3d ago

just a bit of info to the masses,,the military pumped gallons of mace ,carried by alcohol, into the building s that they had cut the power to knowing the branch dividens were using Coleman lanterns and stoves, open flames, alcohol and open fire hummmm.

Reply(3)
6
Darin Weidman
3d ago

Why would someone want that. There's nothing good about the car and it should have been destroyed. We should all remember and learn from that tragic story, but we definitely shouldn't glorify it.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson

Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

New Queens In Town

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Start your engines, two new queens are revving up RuPaul’s Drag race live at the Flamingo. Roqui Theus chats with season 10 winner Aquaria and fresh out of season 14, Jorgeous. RuPaul’s Drag Race Live performs Thursday through Monday at 9:30 p.m. For tickets visit ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

$150K for 3-bedroom home? Las Vegas company unveils prototype

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

From Beverly Hills To Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-She brings her Southern Charm to Beverly Hills, says “Bless Your Heart” but in the most fashionable way. Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills joins Jillian Lopez in studio to talk about her “Sutton” boutique and Real Housewives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Politics Now: 2/4/2023. Miracle Mile Shops parking garage fire.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy