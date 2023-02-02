Camaro from 1993 Waco siege for sale in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Owning a piece of history is special to many people, especially if it item is tied to an event that made worldwide headlines. But those headlines are not always good. On April 19, 1993, 76 men, women, and children died in Branch Davidian compound fire in Waco, TX. All of them were followers of one man, David Koresh.

Now, the car that Koresh owned, and is thought to be his escape car, is for sale right here in Las Vegas. The 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe has been dubbed ‘Armageddon’s Relic’ and is being sold at Vegas Auto Gallery by its current owner, Ghost Adventures host and the man behind the Las Vegas Haunted Museum, Zak Bagans.

The true asking price is being kept quiet to all but serious buyers, but according to Vegas Auto Gallery General Manager Ken Tangen, it will cost someone six figures to own this ride. It comes with a reprinted copy of the Waco, TX title showing Koresh owned the car. The car itself also has a custom stamp that reads “DAVIDES 427 GO GOD” inscribed on the 500 bhp, 427 cubic inch V8 power block under the hood.

1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)

David Koresh – 1987 (McLennan County Sheriff’s Office)

Waco siege

On the 51st day of an internationally broadcast siege, David Koresh and many of his followers at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, TX died when the buildings went up in flames. The siege was carried out by the U.S. federal government, Texas state law enforcement, and the U.S. military, between February 28 and April 19, 1993.

David Koresh led the Branch Davidians at the Mount Carmel Center ranch in the community of Axtell, Texas, 13 miles northeast of Waco.

The standoff ended 28 years ago this week when the U.S. Justice Department directed the FBI to advance on the compound. Controversy continues to this day over the origins of the fire with some believing the FBI caused it and other believing the Branch Davidians committed suicide.

Suspicions that the group was stockpiling illegal weapons led to the ATF executing a search warrant which led to four government officials and six Branch Davidians being killed. This began the 51-day siege.

Investigators load David Koresh’s Camaro onto a flatbed truck as they prepare to remove it from the destroyed Branch Davidians’ compound, April 24, 1993. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

‘Armageddon’s Relic’

Not much is known about the ownership history of the Camaro before being owned by Koresh. But what happened to it after the siege ended is well documented.

Koresh’s Camaro was damaged by armored law enforcement vehicles and it was moved to a salvage yard in Waco. There some vandals and thieves did more damage to the car before it was sold at a liquidation sale to a wholesaler who sold it on to a Waco auto parts store owner. Then it went to a transmission center owner, who repaired some of the body damage and kept the car for 8 years, according to Vegas Auto Gallery.

1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe once owned by Branch Davidian leader David Koresh for sale in Las Vegas. (Photo: Vegas Auto Gallery)

In 2003, a Waco businessman named Darrell Makovy bought it, repainted it, put on new tires and sold it at auction in 2004. The Camaro was then bought by Donald Feldpausch of San Antonio, Texas. For 14 years he restored the car to a “retro-original” condition according to Vegas Auto Gallery GM Ken Tangen.

Zak Bagans became the next owner in 2018 and has had the car on display at the Haunted Museum since that time. Bagans did register the ride and outfitted it with a Nevada plate that read “DVLRIDE.”

