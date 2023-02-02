WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City of Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman is asking city council to increase their department’s staffing levels from 66 to 73. In a memo to city council, Timerman says they were denied SAFER Grant funding which is federal money that would cover the salaries and benefits of new firefighters for three years. In turn, he says their current staffing generates very high levels of overtime, spending close to $700 thousand so far this fiscal year.

