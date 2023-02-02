Read full article on original website
Rome olive farm earns award
ROME, N.Y. – Sovena Group recently obtained the SILVER level of the Farm Sustainability Assessment for all its olive groves. This is a huge milestone for the company, as it makes them the first olive grower in the world to join this international benchmark. FSA is an environmental, social...
Chamber to host ‘Coffee & Connections’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a speed networking event. Chamber president and CEO Kayla Jamieson talked about “Coffee and Connections” on 7 News This Morning. She says it’s a smaller, scaled-down version of the chamber’s Business After Hours. But this one’s in the morning.
Watertown fire chief to propose plans for department staffing at Monday’s city council meeting
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City of Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman is asking city council to increase their department’s staffing levels from 66 to 73. In a memo to city council, Timerman says they were denied SAFER Grant funding which is federal money that would cover the salaries and benefits of new firefighters for three years. In turn, he says their current staffing generates very high levels of overtime, spending close to $700 thousand so far this fiscal year.
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A travel advisory was issued for Lewis County early Monday morning. A notice from the sheriff’s office says that roads are extremely icy with patches of black ice. The advisory is in effect until further notice.
Snowtown USA festivities wrap up with chili and sculptures
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Snowtown USA festivities came to a conclusion on Sunday with lots of things for local residents to do. One of the main attractions was being able to walk the grounds of Zoo New York for free, sponsored by the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County.
After nearly 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research reveals what happened to CNY man missing in Alaska
Brewerton, N.Y. — Nearly 50 years ago, Gary Frank Sotherden disappeared while trapping in a remote area of Alaska. His loved ones back in Central New York never knew for sure what happened to the 25-year-old man. Now, cold case investigators with the Alaska State Police have identified the...
Red Cross assisting tenants in Lyons Falls apartment fire
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A fire in a Lyons Falls apartment building displaces the tenants of all three of the building’s units. Saturday night, the Lyons Falls Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke throughout the 3-unit apartment building at 4021 Markham Street. Upon arrival,...
Warming shelters open in St. Lawrence County
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is dealing with the coldest of the weather this weekend, and because of that emergency warming shelters are open in two communities. Director of Emergency Management Matt Denner says both Ogdensburg and Massena have warming shelters. The Dobisky Center is open in...
James J. Anson, 30, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for James J. Anson, age 30, will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A celebration of life will be held at the Hermon Fire Hall following the calling hours. James passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Batavia, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg.
Blast from the Past: 2008 wind storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to January 2008 when winds with speeds as high as 85 miles per hour ripped through Jefferson County. Watch the story by then-reporter Alexandra Field on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Gradual sunshine today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see some light snow early, but it should be mostly dry today. Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures will end up in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the teens. Tuesday will...
Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY. Bobby was born on June 15, 1950, the son of the late Carl and...
Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on August 21, 1928 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Louis B. and Hylda (Clark) Heselden. Maureen graduated from Watertown High School in 1946 and following...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Hancock Street fire sends one to the hospital
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Hancock Street home received minor damage in a Sunday evening fire. The Watertown Fire Department responded to calls of a stove fire around 7 PM. Fire officials say the kitchen area was heavily damaged, but the flames were contained and put out in 10...
Ronald N. Davis, 77, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Ronald N. Davis, 77, of NYSR-26, passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY. Born on July 19, 1945 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of Curtis, Sr. and Ruth Hofferberth Davis and he attended local schools.
Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of Canton
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of County Route 14, Canton, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 27, 2023. Marion was born on March 10, 1931 in Wuppertal-Barmen, Germany to the late Dr. Ludwig Auerbach and Anneliese Auerbach (Abel). She graduated as Valedictorian in 1949 from Waddington Union Free School. She continued her education at St. Lawrence University receiving her BA and Master’s degree in Education. She worked as a Science teacher at Madrid-Waddington High School from 1954-1986. She was an officer of NYS Science Teachers Association.
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
Pamela Jean Beck, 58, of Boonville
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Pamela Jean Beck, 58, of State Route 12, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
