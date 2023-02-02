Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Motley Fool
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says cash is a better investment than stocks and bonds as the Fed sticks to its rate-hike plan
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio doubled down on his faith in cash, saying it's currently more attractive than stocks and bonds. "Cash used to be trashy. Cash is pretty attractive now," the Bridgewater founder said. Higher interest rates translate into tight money supply in the economy, offering some returns on the...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
There's a massive disconnect between markets and the Fed - and Jerome Powell's messaging could fall upon deaf ears
Happy hump day, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. If the collapse of FTX has been the headline story over the last several months, it certainly feels like ChatGPT has taken the mantle for the near future. The bot's parent company took in $10 billion from Microsoft a couple of...
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Why Silvergate Capital Sank in January
The bank is reeling from its connection to the cryptocurrency fraud FTX.
Motley Fool
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks I Will Never Sell
Axon is the dominant player in law enforcement body cameras and data collection. Disney mght be going through a rough patch, but it's built to succeed in the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?
Airbnb might navigate through any recession without seeing collapsing earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Lucid Group Popped 71% In January
Investors are buying the dip on this electric vehicle upstart. But can the company ever reach full profitability?
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Popped Today
Meta shares jumped on earnings today, bringing other big tech stocks along with it. Investors are hoping Amazon will benefit from similar cost cuts in its earnings report today. Analyst estimates are low, potentially giving Amazon a low bar to clear. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Despite 'extraordinary' 2023 rally, stocks are just OK, BlackRock's bond chief says
BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder says the stock market rally has been "extraordinary," but he isn't overly bullish on equities just yet. Stocks have been on a tear since the start of the year, with the Nasdaq ahead 17% in the past month. Rieder explains what looks attractive amid an...
Comments / 0