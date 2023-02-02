ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

syvnews.com

Body found in Santa Ynez River bed Sunday west of Lompoc

A report of a body found in the Santa Ynez River bed west of Lompoc sent multiple agencies to the scene about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said. Officers from Lompoc Police Department along with units from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg Space Force Base Water Rescue 45 and American Medical Response responded to the location.
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed

A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo

The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect

Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
NIPOMO, CA

