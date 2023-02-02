Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Sheriff Deputies search for 23-year-old suspected of attempted murder
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are searching for 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas for the stabbing and attempted murder of his girlfriend in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive on Friday Jan. 27. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff Deputies search for 23-year-old suspected of attempted murder appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Body found Sunday in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old boy from Lompoc
A body found Sunday afternoon in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc has been identified as a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Jan. 27, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The Coroner’s Bureau determined Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona is the person whose body was...
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday to be Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Santa Maria police ask for public assistance in homicide investigation
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Around 11:50 p. m. on Feb. 4, Santa Maria Police dispatch received multiple calls about multiple gunshots in the 400 block of North Railroad. Arriving officers found two adult men in need of medical attention for gun-related injuries. Both men were transported to the hospital.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department said its dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Railroad. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting happened.
Paso Robles man gets prison for raping teen who was walking home from Mid-State Fair
The 16-year-old girl was targeted after being separated from her friends after leaving the Mid-State Fair.
Lompoc Police ask public help in finding missing 14-year-old, Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona
Police said Cabrera Corona is 5'8" and 120lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, white long sleeve shirt, gray zip up jacket, black pants and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes. The post Lompoc Police ask public help in finding missing 14-year-old, Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Santa Barbara County Fire assisting in recovering the body of a missing man in Santa Ynez River
LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire is assisting Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara Sheriffs in recovering a body in the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road, northwest of Lompoc. The initial call for assistance was around 12:52 p.m. on Feb. 5 when two adults in kayaks...
syvnews.com
Body found in Santa Ynez River bed Sunday west of Lompoc
A report of a body found in the Santa Ynez River bed west of Lompoc sent multiple agencies to the scene about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said. Officers from Lompoc Police Department along with units from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg Space Force Base Water Rescue 45 and American Medical Response responded to the location.
calcoastnews.com
Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed
A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
calcoastnews.com
Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo
The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
Lompoc family's search for missing teen enters seventh day
One Lompoc family is looking for answers as they continue searching for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona, who has been missing since last Friday.
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
calcoastnews.com
Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect
Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
Noozhawk
2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria
A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
Man injured in shooting near Guadalupe; suspect arrested
A man was arrested this week on suspicion of attempted murder for a shooting near Guadalupe, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County's Cachuma Lake conditionally reopens to boaters
Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Monday morning has reopened to water vessels after a month-long closure due to efforts to remove tons of storm-related debris that Park officials say is not completely cleared. While tons of debris have successfully been removed, large amounts of debris and other submerged objects are...
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
