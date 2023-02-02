Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Easterly Government Properties makes 98% of its lease income from the U.S. government. Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust offers an ultra-high yield, and its outlook looks better in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Shares in Stanley Black & Decker Surged in January
End market conditions deteriorated significantly from the summer to the end of 2023. The company still has a significant challenge to reduce inventory due to a weak sales environment in 2023. Long term, the stock looks like a good value, but it faces near-term risk. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
Energy stocks outperformed the overall market in 2022, and could do so again in 2023. These three stocks offer investors an attractive dividend and reasonable valuation. Each stock brings a different strength: stability, yield, and product mix. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run
Meta Platforms stock suffered a peak-to-trough loss of 76% between 2021 and 2022. The company has refocused on its core platforms, and its business is roaring back to life. There's plenty for Meta investors to look forward to, especially since its stock is still discounted relative to the rest of the tech sector.
Motley Fool
Down Over 25%, Is AMD Stock a Buy in 2023?
AMD shares sank over 50% throughout 2022 as the PC market slumped. However, the stock has come back strongly in the new year on a better outlook. The rally is primarily owed to a successful chip launch and promising quarterly results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Giving Wall Street the Monday Blues
Stock index futures moved lower on Monday morning. Children's Place warned that its holiday-quarter results wouldn't live up to expectations. Tyson Foods saw its earnings suffer from low beef prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
This Top Dividend Stock's High-Powered Growth Makes it a Great Buy
Recent deals set the company up for another year of strong growth in 2023. The company has more deals in the pipeline, positioning it to keep growing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is Gilead Sciences a Good Stock to Buy Now?
Gilead Sciences acquired Immunomedics and a breast cancer drug called Trodelvy for $21 billion in 2020. A recent approval will expand Trodelvy's audience to include patients with a type of breast cancer tumor found in around 70% of new cases. Trodelvy sales are on the rise, but sinking sales of...
Motley Fool
Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January
QuantumScape announced the first shipments of its 24-layer A0 prototype at the end of December. However, the cash-burning stock remains a risky bet. That didn't stop meme-trading speculators from propelling a round of short-covering last month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Amazon Stock Suddenly Looks Weak: Here's What Investors Should Keep an Eye On
Even Amazon's cloud business is losing steam.
Motley Fool
Is Beyond Meat Stock Beyond Saving?
Beyond Meat is one of the leading producers of plant-based meat substitutes. Its stock soared after its IPO and when there was a craze to try all these products. Now, the company is in a tough spot with negative margins and huge operating losses. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
2 Beaten-Down Stocks With Stable Dividends to Buy In 2023
Abbott Labs and Medtronic both faced economic-related issues last year, among others. However, both are leaders in the medical device space with impeccable track records. Abbott has raised its dividends for 51 years, while Medtronic's streak stands at 45 years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why C3.ai Stock Jumped Today
One analyst said C3.ai had a rare asset in an emerging software sector. Earlier this week, the company announced a new generative AI product. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These 3 No-Brainer Stocks Are Leading the Market This Quarter. Can You Still Buy?
Spotify stock is rising after a solid Q4 earnings result. Tesla is soaring after Elon Musk promised high production growth in 2023. Amazon is looking to recover its profit margin after a disappointing 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Rapidly rising interest rates and recessionary fears decimated the Nasdaq Composite in 2022. Bear markets have consistently been an opportune time for long-term investors to put their money to work. These fast-paced stocks have the necessary catalysts to bounce back following a difficult year. You’re reading a free article with...
Comments / 0