ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Ghostlight Players presents George Bernard Shaw’s historic Saint Joan for two weekends at Historic Richmond Town

By Carol Ann Benanti
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 5, 2023: Woman opened heart to ‘countless’ foster children

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary DosSantos, 98, school volunteer who played a role in the construction of New Dorp High School, died in late January in Florida, said her family. A trade school graduate as a seamstress, she married Bill and “built a home in Staten Island opening their hearts to countless foster children,” reads her obituary. In addition, she volunteered to teach students to read at PS 11 in Dongan Hills. Mrs. DosSantos was integral in the construction of New Dorp High School, says her obituary. She loved bingo, slots, and Disney.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Shiva Information for Mrs. Frieda Berger A”H

Shiva for Mrs. Frieda Berger A”H is taking place at 318 Ave F., Brooklyn, until Wednesday morning. Shachris at 7:30 AM, Mincha at 4:30 PM, and Maariv at 6:30 PM. No visitors between 5-6 and after 10. R’ Mordechai Senderovits and R’ Binyomin Senderovits will be sitting at 1211...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A staycation at Ace Hotel Brooklyn

One of the things I love most about travel, after exploring the food and drink of the area, are hotels. It’s an imperative part of the experience, and I put serious value into the quality of the accommodations as it informs so much of the trip. Some of my favorite places to stay while traveling in America are Ace Hotels. I’ve had glorious experiences at their locations in New Orleans (both the Ace and their sister hotel, Maison de la Luz) and in Los Angeles. When I decided on a “staycation” in Brooklyn, there was no other choice than the Ace Hotel Brooklyn. Of course, as said, food and drink are my priority when traveling (even in my own city), so the emphasis was on the Ace’s in-house eatery, As You Are, where I would have dinner one night and brunch the next day (while thoroughly immersing in all of the hotel offerings in between meals).
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries

High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
BAYONNE, NJ
cititour.com

Brooklyn Roots is Serving Up Classic Italian

If you were wondering what ever happened to the Pig Guy, aka Thomas Perone, you will now find him at his red sauce joint called Brooklyn Roots. It originally opened in Sunset Park before settling in at its current location in Bay Ridge. The one thing we will say is come hungry. Even the heaviest of eaters will be leaving with a doggie bag at this family-friendly spot.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Alex Carr undergoes final chemotherapy at SIUH, raises $325K for its Florina Cancer Center at Violette’s Cellar

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Carr crushes cancer! It was a night to celebrate and a night to make a dream of having a cancer center on Staten Island a reality. On Jan. 2, more than 200 guests converged upon Violette’s Cellar restaurant for a “Meatballs and Mixology” fundraiser, the brainchild of Staten Island philanthropist Alex Carr and his husband, radio personality Elvis Duran, and Peter Botros, co-owner of Violette’s Cellar.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy