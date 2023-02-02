Ghostlight Players presents George Bernard Shaw’s historic Saint Joan for two weekends at Historic Richmond Town

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Related
Early Bird Coffee hosts new art exhibit dedicated to Bronx artists
Early Bird Coffee, a coffee shop based in Riverdale is dedicated to highlighting artists from the Bronx. On Sunday, local artist Clare Hagan debuted her show “Earth Altars” at the shop.
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 5, 2023: Woman opened heart to ‘countless’ foster children
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary DosSantos, 98, school volunteer who played a role in the construction of New Dorp High School, died in late January in Florida, said her family. A trade school graduate as a seamstress, she married Bill and “built a home in Staten Island opening their hearts to countless foster children,” reads her obituary. In addition, she volunteered to teach students to read at PS 11 in Dongan Hills. Mrs. DosSantos was integral in the construction of New Dorp High School, says her obituary. She loved bingo, slots, and Disney.
Five Boroughs Music Festival announces dates for 2023 season
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hans Christian Anderson famously said, “Where words fail, music speaks.” What better way to enjoy music than with live performances? The Five Boroughs Music Festival is hosting three series of programming from February to June across the city. First to perform in 2023...
Twins honored for dependable service to customers and supporting the community
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Joseph and Paul Quattrocchi, identical twins and co-owners of Dependable Auto Body, are leaders in Staten Island’s automobile repair industry. The brothers are Staten Islanders to the core. Born and raised on Staten Island, the twins graduated from Susan E. Wagner High School and both...
Home where horror classic ‘Amityville Horror’ was filmed sells for $1.46M; evil spirits not included
The waterfront home in Toms River where portions of the famed “Amityville Horror” movie was filmed has been sold for $1.46 million. The sale of the Brooks Road home was completed last month, the buyer’s agent Brenda Connolly of Connolly Agency, told NJ Advance Media by phone Friday morning.
It’s good news: Pastosa of West Brighton contributes to Military Food Pantry at Fort Wadsworth | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Giving Circle, an organization that assists underserved children, senior citizens, military veterans and homeless, continues to be on the look out for new and innovative ways to assist borough residents in need. Founded in 2008 by Evelyn Kormanik, a 2012 Advance Woman...
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Breathtaking views of the harbor,’ European-inspired kitchen, Ward Hill, $1.28M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to siborrealtors.com, this luxurious home atop Ward Hill was built in 1930. The single-family residence, complete with stucco siding, at 143 Nixon Ave. is currently listed for $1,275,000. This home rests on a hill that offers breathtaking views of the harbor. According to the listing,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Shiva Information for Mrs. Frieda Berger A”H
Shiva for Mrs. Frieda Berger A”H is taking place at 318 Ave F., Brooklyn, until Wednesday morning. Shachris at 7:30 AM, Mincha at 4:30 PM, and Maariv at 6:30 PM. No visitors between 5-6 and after 10. R’ Mordechai Senderovits and R’ Binyomin Senderovits will be sitting at 1211...
HS swimming: NDA’s Katherine Anticev and Hill’s Kelly Bruen share special award at Girls CHSAA Swim Champs
EAST MEADOW, L.I. -- To be sure, the Girls CHSAA Swim Championships here Sunday at the Nassau Aquatic Center was about crowning a team champion. Xaverian, led by 11 Islanders, won its second straight championship ahead of Archbishop Molloy, Notre Dame and St. Joseph Hill. However, the day also became...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A staycation at Ace Hotel Brooklyn
One of the things I love most about travel, after exploring the food and drink of the area, are hotels. It’s an imperative part of the experience, and I put serious value into the quality of the accommodations as it informs so much of the trip. Some of my favorite places to stay while traveling in America are Ace Hotels. I’ve had glorious experiences at their locations in New Orleans (both the Ace and their sister hotel, Maison de la Luz) and in Los Angeles. When I decided on a “staycation” in Brooklyn, there was no other choice than the Ace Hotel Brooklyn. Of course, as said, food and drink are my priority when traveling (even in my own city), so the emphasis was on the Ace’s in-house eatery, As You Are, where I would have dinner one night and brunch the next day (while thoroughly immersing in all of the hotel offerings in between meals).
LGBTQ+ activist slams S.I. St. Patrick’s Parade — ‘Go be a bigot in your basement,’ but not on Forest Ave.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At this point, it’s not about members of the LGBTQ+ community feeling left out of Staten Island’s largest annual event. It’s about the principle of the matter, according to Pride Center of Staten Island volunteer and community organizer KC Hankins. For years,...
Staten ‘Odd-land’: Strange shoreline idol, ghostly abandoned NYC train station, boat left in the weirdest spot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Here’s an idea: Get out of your car and walk around. That’s a good way to really see things on Staten Island. Including some pretty odd stuff. Like a weird waterfront carving that looks like some kind of idol. Or an abandoned train station...
Literacy program will enhance family engagement in NYC, including on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A federal grant has been secured by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) for a literacy program that will enhance family engagement in New York City, including some parts of Staten Island. Literacy Inc. (LINC) made the announcement that Schumer championed and secured funding for the...
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Yusef Salaam, one of the exonerated Central Park 5, to run for Harlem City Council seat
Yusef Salaam (right), pictured at the opening ceremony of Central Park's Gate of the Exonerated in December, formally announced his candidacy on Saturday. Salaam formally announced his candidacy for a highly coveted City Council seat in Harlem's 9th District on Saturday. [ more › ]
NJ.com
Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries
High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
evgrieve.com
City removes curbside dining structure from outside AO Bowl on St. Mark's Place
Reps from the DOT and Department of Sanitation removed the small curbside dining space from outside the shuttered AO Bowl at 82 St. Mark's Place just west of First Avenue. (Thank you @pixelkeg for the pic!) The dining structure was nestled between two that are still in use at the...
cititour.com
Brooklyn Roots is Serving Up Classic Italian
If you were wondering what ever happened to the Pig Guy, aka Thomas Perone, you will now find him at his red sauce joint called Brooklyn Roots. It originally opened in Sunset Park before settling in at its current location in Bay Ridge. The one thing we will say is come hungry. Even the heaviest of eaters will be leaving with a doggie bag at this family-friendly spot.
Alex Carr undergoes final chemotherapy at SIUH, raises $325K for its Florina Cancer Center at Violette’s Cellar
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Carr crushes cancer! It was a night to celebrate and a night to make a dream of having a cancer center on Staten Island a reality. On Jan. 2, more than 200 guests converged upon Violette’s Cellar restaurant for a “Meatballs and Mixology” fundraiser, the brainchild of Staten Island philanthropist Alex Carr and his husband, radio personality Elvis Duran, and Peter Botros, co-owner of Violette’s Cellar.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0