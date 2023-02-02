ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Ben Sheets elected to Brewers Walk of Fame, Bob Hazle to Braves Wall of Honor

By Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oju46_0kaZzoTT00

Ben Sheets, one of the top strikeout artists in Milwaukee Brewers history, is going to be taking his place among the franchise's greats this summer.

The team announced Thursday that the right-hander has been elected to the team's Walk of Fame, making him just the 22nd player to be so honored.

Bob "Hurricane" Hazle has also been elected to the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor.

Both players will be honored during the upcoming season at a date to be announced later.

Sheets, the 10th overall pick in the 1999 draft, was named an all-star in four of his eight seasons in Milwaukee (2001, 2004, 2007 and 2008) and became the first Brewers pitcher to start the All-Star Game in 2008.

His best season came in 2004 when he tied for second in the major leagues with five complete games while ranking third in strikeouts (264) and WHIP (0.98) and fourth in ERA (2.70) and innings pitched (tied, 237).

On May 14, 2004, Sheets struck out a franchise-record 18 batters in a complete-game victory over Atlanta in Milwaukee. Sheets ranks second in franchise history in strikeouts (1,206), third in starts (221), fifth in innings pitched (1,428), sixth in wins (94) and ninth in ERA (3.72).

The Walk of Fame commemorates some of the most accomplished names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground outside of American Family Field.

Hazle had a brief but memorable run with the Braves that began in late July 1957 after an injury to outfielder Billy Bruton.

Hazle hit .556 in his first 12 games and recorded hits in 26 of his 37 starts that season, batting .403 with seven home runs and 24 runs batted in. Since Ted Williams in 1941, Hazle is the only player to have a season with at least 150 plate appearances to hit over .400 in a season. In Game 7 of the World Series in 1957, Hazle hit a single off Don Larsen of the New York Yankees to ignite a four-run rally. He scored on a double by Eddie Mathews, a run that proved to be the difference in the series for the Braves.

The Braves Wall of Honor was established by the Brewers and the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association in 2004.

A bronze plaque will be affixed to the American Family Field exterior by the Hot Corner in Hazle's honor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ronald Acuña and 2 more Braves who could be dark horse MVP candidates

Ronald Acuña could be a dark horse to win the NL MVP in 2023. Which other Braves players could be dark horse candidates for the award?. Last season, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña recovered a lot faster than many people had initially thought. Acuña suffered a knee injury in 2021, but was still able to play in 119 games for the Braves in 2022.
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy