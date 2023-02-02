Big East notebook: St. John’s Mike Anderson’s struggles, Xavier waits for Zach Freemantle, more

Read full article on original website
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HS swimming: NDA’s Katherine Anticev and Hill’s Kelly Bruen share special award at Girls CHSAA Swim Champs
EAST MEADOW, L.I. -- To be sure, the Girls CHSAA Swim Championships here Sunday at the Nassau Aquatic Center was about crowning a team champion. Xaverian, led by 11 Islanders, won its second straight championship ahead of Archbishop Molloy, Notre Dame and St. Joseph Hill. However, the day also became...
Closing out the season: CYO basketball at Holy Rosary | Download images free of charge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Holy Rosary in Arrochar was action-packed as basketball players competed in some of the last CYO games of the season Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Big baskets, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of us.
HS wrestling: Farrell captures CHSAA city crown by edging Iona Prep; Sea takes third
Monsignor Farrell, behind four champions and seven silver medalists, repeated as the CHSAA city champion Saturday at the Lions’ Oakwood den. Farrell tallied 338.5 points to edge runner-up Iona Prep (333.5), which produced six champs, by a mere five points in the day-long event, which featured all the CHSAA teams from the city. St. Joseph by-the-Sea placed third with 179 points.
HS indoor track and field: Farrell, Sea record seasonal-bests in Boston
BOSTON -- In mid-January, the Monsignor Farrell boys and St. Joseph by-the-Sea boys and girls qualified for the New Balance Grand Prix held at the brand new facility named “The Track” at the New Balance World Headquarters here. The teams made the 230-mile trip worth their while as...
HS boys’ hoops: Point guard Andrew Melillo saves best for last as Monsignor Farrell upends Sea, 47-43
The moment wasn’t too big for Monsignor Farrell’s Andrew Melillo. In fact, he looked extremely comfortable with the game on the line Friday. And, boy, did the Lions benefit from it.
With NHL All-Star weekend over, Devils’ Jack Hughes focused on playoff push: ‘We’re in the thick of a race’
Jack Hughes’ time at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game has come to a close. Representing the Metropolitan Division in the first round of the All-Star tournament on Saturday, the 21-year-old Devils superstar registered two shots, a plus/minus rating of minus-three and saw 5:46 minutes of ice time in the 10-6 loss to the Atlantic Division.
NJ.com
Rutgers analytics: Here are Rutgers’, Greg Schiano’s latest football recruiting trends
When not hosting top local targets for two junior day events in January, Rutgers’ football staff spent most of the last month in high schools issuing offers while the latest contact period, which spanned from Jan. 13 to Jan. 28, remained opened. Coaches of players from Florida, and other states in the “State of Rutgers,” earned visits from Greg Schiano and staff despite living up to 1,100 miles from Piscataway. Let’s examine who received offers, how far the staff flew to deliver them, and why.
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out remainder of season if the Nets don’t trade him: report
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out the remainder of the NBA season if the Nets don’t grant his trade request, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Irving did not play in the Nets’ 125-123 win over Washington Saturday night and was listed with right calf soreness.
essexnewsdaily.com
Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park is complete
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 27 that the project to create the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park in Newark is complete. Named for the retired state senator from the 28th Legislative District, the modern facilities at the complex will be the home fields for the Essex County Schools of Technology athletic teams as well as be open to the public.
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Suns ‘prepared’ to pursue Nets star after Kyrie Irving deal (report)
The Nets and Mavericks made waves across the league after agreeing to a deal that sends Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Roughly 48 hours after Irving requested a trade, the former Nets guard is pairing up with Luka Doncic as the Mavericks hope they can make a run for the rest of the season.
Want a world class restaurant? Head to Trama’s Trattoria in Long Branch, NJ
Having a world-class restaurant close to your neighborhood is a gift. Such is the case with Trama’s Trattoria. I’m a big fan of the restaurant. We are lucky to have such fine restaurants here in New Jersey and this is one of them. There’s no need to go to New York to get a great meal come to Long Branch, NJ.
Twins honored for dependable service to customers and supporting the community
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Joseph and Paul Quattrocchi, identical twins and co-owners of Dependable Auto Body, are leaders in Staten Island’s automobile repair industry. The brothers are Staten Islanders to the core. Born and raised on Staten Island, the twins graduated from Susan E. Wagner High School and both...
NJ.com
N.J.’s best new burger, served by a fine-dining chef, is challenging local legends
Matt Borgerson thought COVID-19 had smashed his culinary dreams. Then he started smashing burgers. The Westwood native was already the executive chef at Caffe Anello, a popular Italian restaurant in his hometown, by the age of 24. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he thought (like much of the world) it would quickly pass and he would soon be back to serving up pasta.
The Manor in West Orange is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
News 12’s Ali Reid spoke with Jessica Piegaro, the chief operating officer of Brian Delia Photography, about the closing and what couples can do if they need a new venue.
OnlyInYourState
This Tasty New Jersey Restaurant Is Home To The Biggest Steak We’ve Ever Seen
There might be no classic fine-dining experience more iconic than the old-fashioned steakhouse. These clubhouse-like institutions can be found around the state, offering the best New York Strips, Filet Mignons, and bone-in Ribeyes. However, for the ultimate steak dining experience, there’s only one cut – the massive porterhouse, combining a strip steak and a filet in one. The Porterhouse is always a massive steak – but one restaurant in Little Falls takes it to new levels. Rare, a Little Falls steakhouse, serves the biggest steak in New Jersey – a 48-pound Porterhouse for two. It’s a beast of a steak, but the restaurant offers so much more than just one massive steak. It’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience that is worth the drive to this north Jersey township.
njurbannews.com
Marion Thompson Wright
Marion Thompson Wright became the first African-American woman in the United States to earn her Ph.D. in 1940. Born in East Orange, Wright earned her Ph.D in History from Columbia University. She earned her bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Howard University where she taught after earning her Ph.D. Her dissertation was on “The Education of Negroes in New Jersey,” which was used during Brown v. Board of Education. Speaking from personal experience, Wright attended Barringer High School in Newark where she was one of two Black students at the school at the time.
It’s good news: Pastosa of West Brighton contributes to Military Food Pantry at Fort Wadsworth | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Giving Circle, an organization that assists underserved children, senior citizens, military veterans and homeless, continues to be on the look out for new and innovative ways to assist borough residents in need. Founded in 2008 by Evelyn Kormanik, a 2012 Advance Woman...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
NYC graduation rates: See the 2022 results for each Staten Island public high school and charter school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York high school graduation rates across the city and state continue to rise, including at Staten Island public and charter high schools, according to recently released data from the New York state Education Department. The data tracked students who entered ninth grade in 2018,...
