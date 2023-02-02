ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Big East notebook: St. John’s Mike Anderson’s struggles, Xavier waits for Zach Freemantle, more

By Adam Zagoria
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
The Staten Island Advance

HS wrestling: Farrell captures CHSAA city crown by edging Iona Prep; Sea takes third

Monsignor Farrell, behind four champions and seven silver medalists, repeated as the CHSAA city champion Saturday at the Lions’ Oakwood den. Farrell tallied 338.5 points to edge runner-up Iona Prep (333.5), which produced six champs, by a mere five points in the day-long event, which featured all the CHSAA teams from the city. St. Joseph by-the-Sea placed third with 179 points.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

With NHL All-Star weekend over, Devils’ Jack Hughes focused on playoff push: ‘We’re in the thick of a race’

Jack Hughes’ time at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game has come to a close. Representing the Metropolitan Division in the first round of the All-Star tournament on Saturday, the 21-year-old Devils superstar registered two shots, a plus/minus rating of minus-three and saw 5:46 minutes of ice time in the 10-6 loss to the Atlantic Division.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers analytics: Here are Rutgers’, Greg Schiano’s latest football recruiting trends

When not hosting top local targets for two junior day events in January, Rutgers’ football staff spent most of the last month in high schools issuing offers while the latest contact period, which spanned from Jan. 13 to Jan. 28, remained opened. Coaches of players from Florida, and other states in the “State of Rutgers,” earned visits from Greg Schiano and staff despite living up to 1,100 miles from Piscataway. Let’s examine who received offers, how far the staff flew to deliver them, and why.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park is complete

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 27 that the project to create the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park in Newark is complete. Named for the retired state senator from the 28th Legislative District, the modern facilities at the complex will be the home fields for the Essex County Schools of Technology athletic teams as well as be open to the public.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s best new burger, served by a fine-dining chef, is challenging local legends

Matt Borgerson thought COVID-19 had smashed his culinary dreams. Then he started smashing burgers. The Westwood native was already the executive chef at Caffe Anello, a popular Italian restaurant in his hometown, by the age of 24. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he thought (like much of the world) it would quickly pass and he would soon be back to serving up pasta.
WESTWOOD, NJ
OnlyInYourState

This Tasty New Jersey Restaurant Is Home To The Biggest Steak We’ve Ever Seen

There might be no classic fine-dining experience more iconic than the old-fashioned steakhouse. These clubhouse-like institutions can be found around the state, offering the best New York Strips, Filet Mignons, and bone-in Ribeyes. However, for the ultimate steak dining experience, there’s only one cut – the massive porterhouse, combining a strip steak and a filet in one. The Porterhouse is always a massive steak – but one restaurant in Little Falls takes it to new levels. Rare, a Little Falls steakhouse, serves the biggest steak in New Jersey – a 48-pound Porterhouse for two. It’s a beast of a steak, but the restaurant offers so much more than just one massive steak. It’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience that is worth the drive to this north Jersey township.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
njurbannews.com

Marion Thompson Wright

Marion Thompson Wright became the first African-American woman in the United States to earn her Ph.D. in 1940. Born in East Orange, Wright earned her Ph.D in History from Columbia University. She earned her bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Howard University where she taught after earning her Ph.D. Her dissertation was on “The Education of Negroes in New Jersey,” which was used during Brown v. Board of Education. Speaking from personal experience, Wright attended Barringer High School in Newark where she was one of two Black students at the school at the time.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
CLIFTON, NJ
