Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
Tampa Bay area educators, lawmakers, community members discuss Florida education
The state of Florida education continues to be a hot topic in the the Bay area.
floridapolitics.com
Will Robinson considers bill to preempt Holmes Beach parking controls
Could Manatee County get to build a parking garage with or without city permission?. A years-long fight over parking on Holmes Beach could threaten the authority the city holds on the island. State Rep. Will Robinson said he’s crafting legislation that would pre-empt the municipality’s ability to regulate a parking...
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections says
TAMPA, Fla. — City of Tampa voters who have requested vote-by-mail ballots should should start monitoring their mailboxes, according to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office. Officials say the Supervisor of Elections office sent out 14,875 vote-by-mail ballots Thursday afternoon for the upcoming city of Tampa municipal election.
Madeira Beach mayoral election meets controversy after video surfaces of man removing political sign
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — A controversial video has some in Madeira Beach asking questions about the mayoral race. A forum was held Thursday night for mayoral candidates, Doug Andrews and Jim Rostek. The major focal point during the forum was development on Madeira Beach. People in the community came...
Tampa City Council approves flag expansion of local business after dispute
TAMPA, Fla. — After much debate, Tampa City Council members approved a local business' flag expansion proposal after denial from the city's variance review board. The back-and-forth centered around Dr. Nick's White & Healthy Dentistry off I-275, near the Dale Mabry Exit. Dr. Nick Kavouklis petitioned the council for...
St. Pete mobile home community makes progress in fight against rent increase
8 On Your Side is helping a local mobile home community fight an unexpected rent and tax increase, cutting through the red tape and showing them a path to challenging the double whammy.
Bay News 9
St. Pete Beach approves parking sensors for Corey Avenue
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The St. Pete Beach City Council recently approved a contract for the installation and maintenance of 180 parking sensors to help determine the city's parking needs. "In order to be able to have the right policies, we need to have data," said City Manager...
Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?
TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
More than 40 of the best concerts happening in Tampa Bay from Feb. 3-9
It's a good week to be a live music fan.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Pasco County considers 'tent city' as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
thatssotampa.com
AQUA luxury towers rising soon along the Tampa waterfront
The final real estate site within the gated Westshore Yacht Club community will be developed into three luxury residential towers, 15 stories each for a combined 230 luxury condos along with 26 townhomes at the base of the condo towers. AQUA will face entirely west towards the bay and feature magnificent sunset water views with spacious layouts.
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo case: Confessed killer to learn his fate 2 decades after Seminole Heights double murder
TAMPA, Fla. - For nearly 20 years the families and friends of murder victims Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz have begged for justice, and it looks like their wait may soon be over as confessed killer Steven Lorenzo heads back to a Tampa courtroom to learn his fate. After years...
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
