Tampa, FL

Will Robinson considers bill to preempt Holmes Beach parking controls

Could Manatee County get to build a parking garage with or without city permission?. A years-long fight over parking on Holmes Beach could threaten the authority the city holds on the island. State Rep. Will Robinson said he’s crafting legislation that would pre-empt the municipality’s ability to regulate a parking...
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections says

TAMPA, Fla. — City of Tampa voters who have requested vote-by-mail ballots should should start monitoring their mailboxes, according to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office. Officials say the Supervisor of Elections office sent out 14,875 vote-by-mail ballots Thursday afternoon for the upcoming city of Tampa municipal election.
St. Pete Beach approves parking sensors for Corey Avenue

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The St. Pete Beach City Council recently approved a contract for the installation and maintenance of 180 parking sensors to help determine the city's parking needs. "In order to be able to have the right policies, we need to have data," said City Manager...
Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?

TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
AQUA luxury towers rising soon along the Tampa waterfront

The final real estate site within the gated Westshore Yacht Club community will be developed into three luxury residential towers, 15 stories each for a combined 230 luxury condos along with 26 townhomes at the base of the condo towers. AQUA will face entirely west towards the bay and feature magnificent sunset water views with spacious layouts.
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
