NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville startup among top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Caretaker Medical, a digital health startup in Charlottesville, was named one of the top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia in 2023. The company developed a wearable vital signs monitor and early-warning device. Caretaker Medical says it is enabling critical care ICU monitoring for patients away...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools reacts to Charlottesville CATEC purchase
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In response to Albemarle County Public Schools wanting to buy out CATEC, Charlottesville announced that it is taking full ownership of the technical academy Thursday evening at the CCS School Board meeting. CCS says it feared its students losing access to CATEC. A spokesperson for...
NBC 29 News
Project breaks ground on Suter Street for 21 affordable homes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The hope for affordable housing is slowly becoming a reality, one neighborhood at a time. The Friendly City Development, a partnership between the Central Valley Habitat of Humanity and P.D.Y. LLC, a private developer, has broken ground for the Suter Street project to build new homes.
NBC 29 News
Junior League of Charlottesville opens women’s mentorship grant applications
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Junior League of Charlottesville is looking for projects that support women of all ages in Central Virginia. The league is awarding up to $4,000 grants per organizaition, awarding $10,000 total. It says its mission is to “empower women through mentorship,” and it hopes these grants...
NBC 29 News
The Yancey School Community Center celebrates Black History Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the Yancey School Community Center, a series of programs and conversations were held to celebrate Black History Month. Ed Brooks works as the program coordinator for the community center, and for him the role is personal. “I came here in second grade in 1967, and...
infocville.com
Charlottesville City Council explains decision to whittle replacement member applicants to six
The four remaining members of Charlottesville City Council have privately selected a shortlist of six people who will move forward to a public hearing Monday to be selected as a replacement for former Councilor Sena Magill. They are:. Alex Bryant, former executive director of the Ix Park and former executive...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
NBC 29 News
Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro homeowner says B Street homeless encampment ‘not safe’
Tent City isn’t the only place in Waynesboro where individuals who are homeless set up to live off the grid – without the rules of some of the shelters in the area. Pamela Mitchell lives on B Street near The Salvation Army in Waynesboro. Like the owners of...
cbs19news
Memorial service held for Mark Mincer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
Augusta Free Press
Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
WHSV
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
Augusta Free Press
MBU names new dean and vice president of Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences
“I was attracted to this position because it brings me back to my passion of meeting the healthcare workforce needs of the communities that MBU serves,” said Telemeco. “I am fortunate to join and lead a highly committed, well-respected health professions faculty who are focused on producing students who will lead impactful lives and become the next generation of leaders and experts in their respective fields.”
NBC 29 News
Green Dogs Unleashed introduces a few of its Puppy Bowl competitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Puppy Bowl shines a light on not just puppies, but also on rescue organizations that are trying to find animals a forever home. Erika Proctor is the founder of Green Dogs Unleashed. She says the Puppy Bowl brings awareness to their cause. “Puppies from all...
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
