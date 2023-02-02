ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Project breaks ground on Suter Street for 21 affordable homes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The hope for affordable housing is slowly becoming a reality, one neighborhood at a time. The Friendly City Development, a partnership between the Central Valley Habitat of Humanity and P.D.Y. LLC, a private developer, has broken ground for the Suter Street project to build new homes.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Memorial service held for Mark Mincer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless

Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

MBU names new dean and vice president of Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences

“I was attracted to this position because it brings me back to my passion of meeting the healthcare workforce needs of the communities that MBU serves,” said Telemeco. “I am fortunate to join and lead a highly committed, well-respected health professions faculty who are focused on producing students who will lead impactful lives and become the next generation of leaders and experts in their respective fields.”
STAUNTON, VA

