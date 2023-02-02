Read full article on original website
Civil rights groups seek halt to Missouri execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The president of the national NAACP is urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Separately, nearly three dozen civil rights and religious groups are asking St. Louis County's prosecutor to reconsider his decision not to ask a judge for a new hearing on Taylor’s claim that he was in California when the killings occurred in 2004. Authorities say the victims died up to three weeks before they were found, when Taylor was still in the St. Louis area.
Florida hospital taking expectant moms, delaying surgeries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida is seeing clinic patients again, days after a security problem forced it to take its network offline. But Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says it still has to use paper documentation, and Monday's non-emergency surgeries and out-patient procedures have been canceled. The information technology systems were taken offline as a security precaution Thursday after Tallahassee Memorial was hit by an apparent ransomware attack. The hospital system headquartered in Tallahassee provides health care across 21 counties in northern Florida and southern Georgia.
Spiritual advisers offering final comfort in execution rooms
ST. LOUIS (AP) — For decades, Missouri executions played out in similar fashion: An inmate was strapped to a gurney in a drab room, alone except for the eyes of witnesses staring through thick glass as unidentified executioners administered the lethal chemical from behind a cinderblock wall. But in November, convicted killer Kevin Johnson spent his final moments speaking softly with a pastor, praying, being assured of forgiveness. When Amber McLaughlin was executed in the same room weeks later, her pastor stroked her hand, providing comfort even as McLaughlin expressed that something was causing her pain. A March Supreme Court ruling requires states to accommodate those who want spiritual advisers in the execution room, where they can pray together and even touch.
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021. Sixteen-year-old Aiden Fucci entered the plea Monday morning just before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his first-degree murder trial. Fucci was 14 at the time of the slaying. He told the judge that he's “sorry for the Bailey family and my family." Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. The girl’s family reported her missing on Mother’s Day 2021, and her body was found in the woods following a daylong search. Evidence, including video surveillance, led investigators to Fucci.
Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.49, down a penny from last week. Analysts say the return of wintery conditions in February may result in the return of seasonal driving patterns, and prices may drop further if demand doesn’t spike and crude oil prices remain below $80 per barrel.
