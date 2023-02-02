Read full article on original website
What Travis, Jason and Donna Kelce are saying about the 'Kelce Bowl'
Feb. 12 will be a big day for the Kelce family. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will become the first pair of brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl when Kansas City and Philadelphia face off. The two both spoke publicly about...
How the Kelce brothers stack up against other championship siblings
Super Bowl LVII will pit the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC against each other. It also pits what might be the league's best brothers against each other. Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will get to face his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. It will be the first Super Bowl to have a pair of brothers go head-to-head, and it's already being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl."
Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers 'I'm not going to San Fran,' good or bad idea? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss Aaron Rodgers ruling out the San Francisco 49ers as a possible landing spot next season. Nick believes Aaron Rodgers ruled out the 49ers because he believes they have ruled him out first. The group then discuss whether Rodgers would be able to handle the pressure if he were to play for the 49ers.
Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
Life after Tom Brady: How Bucs will try to replace a legend
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to find out what the New England Patriots discovered the past few seasons: It is hard to replace a legend at quarterback. With Tom Brady dropping his retirement notice via social media, the Buccaneers are suddenly facing life without a quarterback in a quarterback-driven league. Moreover, the franchise is hunting for a QB1 after being spoiled by a seven-time Super Bowl winner with off-the-charts intangibles and football character.
Will Patrick Mahomes catch and pass Tom Brady as the GOAT? | SPEAK
Patrick Mahomes is back in his third Super Bowl with a chance to win his second Lombardi trophy. He joined First Things First and was asked about chasing Tom Brady, saying quote: 'Any athlete wants to be the best in their position ever..I want to be, but I understand how hard it's going to be. I know that Tom being in 10 Super Bowls and winning seven of them is something that seems impossible, so all I can do is take it day by day and get better and better.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether Mahomes can catch the GOAT or not.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is deterring coaching prospects? | THE HERD
Kyler Murray is apparently making it hard for the Arizona Cardinals to secure anyone promising in the head coaching position. The quarterback has garnered the reputation for being 'prickly' and previous spats with former coach Kliff Kingsbury may be sending red flags to prospects. Colin shares his thoughts on this 'unsurprising' turn of events.
Super Bowl 2024 odds: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII
SUPER BOWL XLVIII ODDS (at FOX Bet) *. Kansas City Chiefs: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total) Buffalo Bills: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total) San Francisco 49ers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total) Cincinnati Bengals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) Philadelphia Eagles: +1000 (bet...
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson highlight NFL on FOX 2022 fan vote awards
The NFL community will have to wait until Feb. 9 to find out who will take home the league's marquee awards for the 2022 season, including MVP, defensive player of the year, and offensive and defensive rookies of the year. NFL fans, however, got to vote this week on who...
Super Bowl LVII potential swan song for Eagles' 'Core Four'
PHILADELPHIA — The first years they spent together were lean ones, with more coaching changes than trips to the playoffs. There was no sense back then that they were the building blocks of greatness. They didn’t even win their first postseason game until they had played together five years.
Chad Johnson believes Deion Sanders will win a National Championship then go to the NFL
Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discuss coach Deion Sanders. Chad reveals he thinks coach Prime will win a National Championship at the University of Colorado then depart to coach in the NFL.
Predicting NFC West starting QBs in 2023
Only one player in the NFC West managed to take every snap at quarterback for their team. That's right, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks played all 18 games, including the postseason, in his first year as a full-time starter since the 2014. The NFC West division title winners, the...
