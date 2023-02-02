ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Sports

How the Kelce brothers stack up against other championship siblings

Super Bowl LVII will pit the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC against each other. It also pits what might be the league's best brothers against each other. Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will get to face his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. It will be the first Super Bowl to have a pair of brothers go head-to-head, and it's already being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl."
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers 'I'm not going to San Fran,' good or bad idea? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss Aaron Rodgers ruling out the San Francisco 49ers as a possible landing spot next season. Nick believes Aaron Rodgers ruled out the 49ers because he believes they have ruled him out first. The group then discuss whether Rodgers would be able to handle the pressure if he were to play for the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Life after Tom Brady: How Bucs will try to replace a legend

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to find out what the New England Patriots discovered the past few seasons: It is hard to replace a legend at quarterback. With Tom Brady dropping his retirement notice via social media, the Buccaneers are suddenly facing life without a quarterback in a quarterback-driven league. Moreover, the franchise is hunting for a QB1 after being spoiled by a seven-time Super Bowl winner with off-the-charts intangibles and football character.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Will Patrick Mahomes catch and pass Tom Brady as the GOAT? | SPEAK

Patrick Mahomes is back in his third Super Bowl with a chance to win his second Lombardi trophy. He joined First Things First and was asked about chasing Tom Brady, saying quote: 'Any athlete wants to be the best in their position ever..I want to be, but I understand how hard it's going to be. I know that Tom being in 10 Super Bowls and winning seven of them is something that seems impossible, so all I can do is take it day by day and get better and better.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether Mahomes can catch the GOAT or not.
FOX Sports

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is deterring coaching prospects? | THE HERD

Kyler Murray is apparently making it hard for the Arizona Cardinals to secure anyone promising in the head coaching position. The quarterback has garnered the reputation for being 'prickly' and previous spats with former coach Kliff Kingsbury may be sending red flags to prospects. Colin shares his thoughts on this 'unsurprising' turn of events.
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson highlight NFL on FOX 2022 fan vote awards

The NFL community will have to wait until Feb. 9 to find out who will take home the league's marquee awards for the 2022 season, including MVP, defensive player of the year, and offensive and defensive rookies of the year. NFL fans, however, got to vote this week on who...
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII potential swan song for Eagles' 'Core Four'

PHILADELPHIA — The first years they spent together were lean ones, with more coaching changes than trips to the playoffs. There was no sense back then that they were the building blocks of greatness. They didn’t even win their first postseason game until they had played together five years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Predicting NFC West starting QBs in 2023

Only one player in the NFC West managed to take every snap at quarterback for their team. That's right, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks played all 18 games, including the postseason, in his first year as a full-time starter since the 2014. The NFC West division title winners, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE

